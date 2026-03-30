Spring 2026 Extracurricular Memberships - Cardinal-Léger

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ATTENTION!
To only pay the extracurricular fees and not the 15% platform support, you can select "other" and put $0.
ATTENTION!
To only pay the extracurricular fees and not the 15% platform support, you can select "other" and put $0.
Standard competition chess set for practicing at home.
Price includes taxes.
ATTENTION!
To only pay the extracurricular fees and not the 15% platform support, you can select "other" and put $0.
If the groups are full, please put your name on the waiting list and we will contact you if a spot opens up or if a new group is added.
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