Hosted by

Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Adopt-A-Light Program

Muddy ~ SOLD item
Muddy ~ SOLD
$500

Dunnville’s signature display and community mascot, this glowing Mudcat celebrates the town’s fishing heritage and is a local favorite every holiday season.

$500/ year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY: Rotary Club of Dunnville


Support the Troops ~ SOLD item
Support the Troops ~ SOLD
$400

A proud display of maple leaf flags and a glowing ribbon, this light honours the courage and sacrifice of Canadian servicemen and women, reminding us to stand united in gratitude.

$400/year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY: Joe Dirt's Garden & Stone Depot

Hockey Player ~ SOLD item
Hockey Player ~ SOLD
$300

A tribute to Canada’s favorite pastime. Dunnville's own, Nathan Norton, brings hometown pride to the rink of lights, celebrating the love of the game that unites our community.

$300/year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY: Manual Medicine

Dove with Flower ~ SOLD item
Dove with Flower ~ SOLD
$300

A symbol of peace and goodwill, this radiant dove carries a glowing flower— a gentle reminder of harmony, kindness, and the true spirit of the season.

$300/year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY: Rainbow Marketing

Train ~ SOLD item
Train ~ SOLD
$1,000

One of Dunnville’s grandest displays, this dazzling train winds through the park in a celebration of togetherness and tradition — a beloved favorite that delights visitors of all ages as it “chugs” through the magic of the season.

$1,000/year for 5 years.


ADPTED BY: Griffin's Landscape Management Solutions

One-Horse Open Sleigh ~ SOLD item
One-Horse Open Sleigh ~ SOLD
$800

A timeless classic of holiday charm, this elegant sleigh and horse capture the joy of winter rides through the snow — a scene that brings nostalgic warmth to Dunnville’s festive park display.

$800/year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY: Tennant's Heating & Cooling

Music Man~ SOLD item
Music Man~ SOLD
$500

A heartfelt tribute to the melodies that move us, this lighted musical display honours a beloved community member whose spirit lives on through the music that still fills our hearts each Christmas season. (Dedicated in memory — Ron Speers)

$500/year for 5 Years.


ADOPTED BY: New Amsterdam Pub

Heart with Angel ~ SOLD item
Heart with Angel ~ SOLD
$350

A tender symbol of love and remembrance, this glowing heart cradles an angel — a gentle reminder that those we’ve lost still shine brightly in the light of our community.

$350/year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY: John & Leanne Hart and Family In Memory of Megan

Harvard Airplane ~ SOLD item
Harvard Airplane ~ SOLD
$1,000

Soaring high above the display, this illuminated Harvard airplane celebrates Dunnville’s proud aviation heritage and the spirit of adventure that continues to lift our community.

$1,000/year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY: Inge Griffin - Griffin Vintage Market

Community Reflections Selfie Frame ~ SOLD item
Community Reflections Selfie Frame ~ SOLD
$1,000

Step into our festive Community Reflections selfie frame — a bright display created to celebrate the individuals, organizations, and businesses who helped us make Christmas happen this year.


Anyone represented in this display played a meaningful role in bringing holiday magic to our community. Snap a photo, share the joy, and take a moment to appreciate those who helped light up the season.

$1,000/year for 5 years.


DEDICATED TO: Jay Summer's Service Center & Memory Motors


Snowflakes ~ SOLD item
Snowflakes ~ SOLD
$200

Delicate and dazzling, these twinkling snowflakes shimmer through the park — a sparkling celebration of winter’s beauty and the magic that makes Dunnville’s Light Up truly shine. Single snowflake available for $200/year each.


ADOPTED BY:

1. The O'Hagan & Andreychuk Families

2. The Dunnville Craft Emporium

Wheelbarrow of Christmas Cheer ~SOLD
$350

This charming display features a classic wheelbarrow filled with three festive Christmas ornaments, symbolizing the joy and warmth of the holiday season. A perfect blend of rustic charm and holiday sparkle, it adds a touch of whimsy to Dunnville’s winter landscape and celebrates the simple moments that make Christmas magical.

$350/year for 5 years.


ADOPTEDBY: The Lions Club of Dunnville

Figure Skaters ~ SOLD item
Figure Skaters ~ SOLD
$200

A graceful duo gliding across the ice in perfect sync, these two skaters capture the magic, motion, and romance of a Dunnville winter night. Single skater available for $200/year, both for $300.


ADOPTED BY: The Optimist Club of Dunnville

Christmas Presents Under the Tree item
Christmas Presents Under the Tree
$100

Add a magical touch to the town tree - with glowing gift boxes that sparkle through the night! These light-up presents create a warm, festive glow, perfectly set under the town tree, spreading holiday cheer.

$100/year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY:

  1. Jen Roberston, Royal LePage & Connect 6 - in honour of all the moms that have lost a child
  2. Gord & Deb Rollo - in honour of our active military members
  3. Nakita Chechalk, Realty Advisors & Co.
Walk-In Christmas Ornament ~ SOLD item
Walk-In Christmas Ornament ~ SOLD
$800

Step inside the magic! This giant LED Christmas ornament creates a dazzling walk-through experience filled with twinkling lights—perfect for festive photos and making holiday memories under the glow of the season.

$800/year for 5 years.


ADOPTED BY: Manual Medicine

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!