Adopt-A-Light Program

Hosted by
About this event
Dunnville’s signature display and community mascot, this glowing Mudcat celebrates the town’s fishing heritage and is a local favorite every holiday season.
$500/ year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY: Rotary Club of Dunnville
A proud display of maple leaf flags and a glowing ribbon, this light honours the courage and sacrifice of Canadian servicemen and women, reminding us to stand united in gratitude.
$400/year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY: Joe Dirt's Garden & Stone Depot
A tribute to Canada’s favorite pastime. Dunnville's own, Nathan Norton, brings hometown pride to the rink of lights, celebrating the love of the game that unites our community.
$300/year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY: Manual Medicine
A symbol of peace and goodwill, this radiant dove carries a glowing flower— a gentle reminder of harmony, kindness, and the true spirit of the season.
$300/year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY: Rainbow Marketing
One of Dunnville’s grandest displays, this dazzling train winds through the park in a celebration of togetherness and tradition — a beloved favorite that delights visitors of all ages as it “chugs” through the magic of the season.
$1,000/year for 5 years.
ADPTED BY: Griffin's Landscape Management Solutions
A timeless classic of holiday charm, this elegant sleigh and horse capture the joy of winter rides through the snow — a scene that brings nostalgic warmth to Dunnville’s festive park display.
$800/year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY: Tennant's Heating & Cooling
A heartfelt tribute to the melodies that move us, this lighted musical display honours a beloved community member whose spirit lives on through the music that still fills our hearts each Christmas season. (Dedicated in memory — Ron Speers)
$500/year for 5 Years.
ADOPTED BY: New Amsterdam Pub
A tender symbol of love and remembrance, this glowing heart cradles an angel — a gentle reminder that those we’ve lost still shine brightly in the light of our community.
$350/year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY: John & Leanne Hart and Family In Memory of Megan
Soaring high above the display, this illuminated Harvard airplane celebrates Dunnville’s proud aviation heritage and the spirit of adventure that continues to lift our community.
$1,000/year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY: Inge Griffin - Griffin Vintage Market
Step into our festive Community Reflections selfie frame — a bright display created to celebrate the individuals, organizations, and businesses who helped us make Christmas happen this year.
Anyone represented in this display played a meaningful role in bringing holiday magic to our community. Snap a photo, share the joy, and take a moment to appreciate those who helped light up the season.
$1,000/year for 5 years.
DEDICATED TO: Jay Summer's Service Center & Memory Motors
Delicate and dazzling, these twinkling snowflakes shimmer through the park — a sparkling celebration of winter’s beauty and the magic that makes Dunnville’s Light Up truly shine. Single snowflake available for $200/year each.
ADOPTED BY:
1. The O'Hagan & Andreychuk Families
2. The Dunnville Craft Emporium
This charming display features a classic wheelbarrow filled with three festive Christmas ornaments, symbolizing the joy and warmth of the holiday season. A perfect blend of rustic charm and holiday sparkle, it adds a touch of whimsy to Dunnville’s winter landscape and celebrates the simple moments that make Christmas magical.
$350/year for 5 years.
ADOPTEDBY: The Lions Club of Dunnville
A graceful duo gliding across the ice in perfect sync, these two skaters capture the magic, motion, and romance of a Dunnville winter night. Single skater available for $200/year, both for $300.
ADOPTED BY: The Optimist Club of Dunnville
Add a magical touch to the town tree - with glowing gift boxes that sparkle through the night! These light-up presents create a warm, festive glow, perfectly set under the town tree, spreading holiday cheer.
$100/year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY:
Step inside the magic! This giant LED Christmas ornament creates a dazzling walk-through experience filled with twinkling lights—perfect for festive photos and making holiday memories under the glow of the season.
$800/year for 5 years.
ADOPTED BY: Manual Medicine
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!