ADSA School/Club Membership

1.1 Institutional memberships are available in three categories and are subject to specific guidelines:

a) School based:

· Defined as clubs that are officially endorsed by a school, its administration and is coached by teacher supervisor(s)

· Each school is restricted to one institutional membership, and where more than one organization applies for membership from a single school, the organization formally recognized by the school's administration will be given institutional membership.

b) Affiliated with school:

· Defined as clubs that are officially endorsed by a school and its administration but is coached by outside adult supervisor(s) or parent(s)

· These clubs must provide an annual letter from the current administration of the school indicating their support for the affiliate club.

· These clubs must also submit an updated list of coaches and notify the ADSA of any coaching updates/changes throughout the year.

· Where a school does have a club, an affiliate will not be granted membership. Only one affiliate will be granted per school.

c) Private:

· Defined as clubs that are organized by private/non-school organization and coached by adults outside of a school.

· Private organizations must receive endorsement from the Board to be granted institutional membership. To receive the Board's endorsement, a non-school organization must demonstrate that its objectives align with the objectives of the ADSA. These clubs must also submit an updated list of coaches and notify the ADSA of any coaching updates/changes throughout the year.

· Private/Non-school organization may be for profit but must provide an avenue for debaters to participate at minimum cost.