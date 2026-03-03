Adult Recess: Dodgeball Edition

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About this event
Select this option if you have a full team to register - or plan to recruit a full team. Teams are made up of 10 people.
Select this if you are registering as an Individual. We will make teams of 10 out of the individuals that register.
On the next page you will have the option to note if there are other individual players you would like to be put on the same team as.
What to play but don't have a sitter? We've got you covered.
Ms Noordam and Ms Sparling (two of Mountsfield's finest) are offering child care in the school library. The cost is per child (ages 3 and up) and includes snacks, and a slice of pizza, fruit, and juice box for lunch. Snacks will also be provided.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!