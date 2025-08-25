Adult Recess - Mountsfield Playground Fundraiser

Your Playground Champion Ticket not only gives you full access to the evening—open bar service, passed appetizers, live music, silent auction, raffles, and tons of fun games and activities but it also makes you a true builder of our future playground.





With this ticket, you’re stepping up as a Champion: $75 from every ticket goes directly toward creating a safe, fun, and inspiring new playground for Mountsfield kids. You’ll enjoy an unforgettable night out while knowing you’ve played a leading role in making it happen.