VEDANTA CULTURAL FOUNDATION CANADA

Offered by

VEDANTA CULTURAL FOUNDATION CANADA

About this shop

'ADVAITA', Sunday 16 Nov 2025 - Books & Donations

The Fall of Human Intellect
$25

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

The Holocaust of Attachment
$35

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

Governing Business & Relationships
$35

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

Selece English Poems
$20

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

The Eternities - Vedanta Treatise
$60

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

Bhagavad Gita Commentary
$90

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

Choice Upanishads
$40

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

Bhaja Govindam & Atma Bodha
$30

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

Thesis on God
$30

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

The Sympbolism of Hindu Gods & Rituals
$25

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

Citations Tributes Quotes
$20

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

The Complete Works of A.Parthasarathy
$175

Contains all the above books in 1 collectors editionZeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to pay is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.

Add a donation for VEDANTA CULTURAL FOUNDATION CANADA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!