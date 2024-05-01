Godberd Institute
Saturday: Hip Hop, K-Pop, City Pop & Jersey Club
Entry
CA$25
Entry to the space, to the dance floors, rooftop terrace, includes open bar and juice bar.
Entry to the space, to the dance floors, rooftop terrace, includes open bar and juice bar.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Entryy
CA$30
Entry to the space, to the dance floors, rooftop terrace, includes open bar and juice bar.
Entry to the space, to the dance floors, rooftop terrace, includes open bar and juice bar.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout