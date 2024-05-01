Saturday: Hip Hop, K-Pop, City Pop & Jersey Club

Entry
CA$25
Entry to the space, to the dance floors, rooftop terrace, includes open bar and juice bar.
Entryy
CA$30
Entry to the space, to the dance floors, rooftop terrace, includes open bar and juice bar.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing