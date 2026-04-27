The Aeolian Singers Association

Hosted by

The Aeolian Singers Association

About this event

Looking Forward, Looking Back: Aeolian Singers 50th Anniversary Concert

1385 Seymour St

Halifax, NS B3H 3M6, Canada

General Admission
$30
Available until Jun 13

Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments).

$50 for 50 Years
$50

Celebrate 50 years of the Aeolian Singers $50 for 50 ticket. Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments) plus a tax receipt for a $20 donation to the choir.

Alumni Ticket
$20

A discounted rate to thank you for your contribution to the choir. Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments). May be purchased by alumni or current singers not singing this concert. One ticket per alumni/singer.

$50 for 50 Years - Alumni
$50

Celebrate 50 years of the Aeolian Singers $50 for 50 ticket. Includes concert admission (at alumni rate) and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments) plus a tax receipt for a $30 donation to the choir.

Student/Under-waged
$20

A discounted rate for students or those not currently able to purchase tickets at full price. Includes concert admission and post show reception.

At the Door - General Admission
$35

Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments).

At the Door - 50 for 50
$50

Celebrate 50 years of the Aeolian Singers $50 for 50 ticket. Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments) plus a tax receipt for a $15 donation to the choir.

Add a donation for The Aeolian Singers Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!