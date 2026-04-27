Looking Forward, Looking Back: Aeolian Singers 50th Anniversary Concert

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Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments).
Celebrate 50 years of the Aeolian Singers $50 for 50 ticket. Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments) plus a tax receipt for a $20 donation to the choir.
A discounted rate to thank you for your contribution to the choir. Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments). May be purchased by alumni or current singers not singing this concert. One ticket per alumni/singer.
Celebrate 50 years of the Aeolian Singers $50 for 50 ticket. Includes concert admission (at alumni rate) and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments) plus a tax receipt for a $30 donation to the choir.
A discounted rate for students or those not currently able to purchase tickets at full price. Includes concert admission and post show reception.
Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments).
Celebrate 50 years of the Aeolian Singers $50 for 50 ticket. Includes concert admission and post show reception (cash bar and light refreshments) plus a tax receipt for a $15 donation to the choir.
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