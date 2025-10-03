Aeolian Singers - This Woman's Work (Wolfville, NS)

This season, brighten your home and your heart with a beautiful 20-inch double-sided balsam fir wreath— crafted in Lunenburg County and adorned with a handmade bow by a member of the Aeolian Singers.

Each wreath purchase supports the Aeolian Singers in delivering high-quality performances across Nova Scotia and helps sustain local tree farming communities. It’s a gift that gives twice! Pick-up available in Halifax and Dartmouth this December. Exact dates and locations will be shared via email once confirmed.