Aeolian Singers - This Woman's Work (Wolfville, NS)

Hosted by
About this event
Horton Ave, Wolfville, NS B4P 2P7, Canada
This season, brighten your home and your heart with a beautiful 20-inch double-sided balsam fir wreath— crafted in Lunenburg County and adorned with a handmade bow by a member of the Aeolian Singers.
Each wreath purchase supports the Aeolian Singers in delivering high-quality performances across Nova Scotia and helps sustain local tree farming communities. It’s a gift that gives twice! Pick-up available in Halifax and Dartmouth this December. Exact dates and locations will be shared via email once confirmed.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!