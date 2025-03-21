eventClosed
Elements Yoga: 1 Week of Unlimited Yoga (1) item
Enjoy 1 Week of unlimited Yoga at Elements Hot Yoga. Check out www.elementsyogalondon.com for more information about their services Value: $43
Gymworld: 2025 1-Week FULL DAY Summer Camp Voucher item
Enjoy a full-week of FULL-DAY summer camp. For 5+ years or older (Born 2020 or earlier) Value: $300
"Family of 4" Pass to Bird Kingdom item
Enjoy a day out and meet some birds up close with a "Family of 4" pass to Bird Kingdom in Niagara Falls www.birdkingdom.ca Value: $90
Enjoy 1 Week of unlimited Yoga at Elements Hot Yoga. Check out www.elementsyogalondon.com for more information about their services Value: $43
Personal Training Session with JJ Keck item
Two 60 minute consultation and training sessions with JJ Keck Value: $120
Damian Warner Fitness Centre - 3 Month Membership item
3 month membership at Damian Warner Fitness Centre. Includes Classes MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES: • Access to both locations • The full gym • The pools & steam rooms • Women's only section • Hot tub & dry sauna (south CLUB) • All group fitness classes • Hot yoga & Hot Pilates Check out www.damianwarnerfitnesscentre.ca for more details Value: $240
CORKS: Make Your Own Wine - Gift Card item
Make your own wine at CORKS Experience the winemaking process from start to finish. You will be guided step by step in your winemaking experience. Kits are available at 4, 5, 6 and 8 week levels with a price structure to fit any budget. From a full body red or a crisp light white. All kits are available as make on premises or take home. www.corkslondonsouth.ca Value: $145
Godfather's Pizza - $50 Gift Certificate item
Enjoy an evening of Godfather's Pizza with this $50 gift card
Self-Care Gift Basket item
Spoil yourself with this self-care gift basket! Includes: • Bath Soaps • Candle • Loofa • Lotion • Chapstick Value: $25 Generously donated by Michelle Durston
Enjoy 1 Week of unlimited Yoga at Elements Hot Yoga. Check out www.elementsyogalondon.com for more information about their services Value: $43
Jazzercise Gift Basket item
Jazzercise Gift Basket. Contains: • Jazzercise Gift Card for 1 month of classes ($55) • Happy Teen Gift Card ($30) • Mini bands ($10) • Sweat Towel ($10) Value: $105
Gymworld: 2025 1-Week HALF DAY Summer Camp Voucher item
Enjoy a full-week of HALF-DAY summer camp. For 4+ years or older (Born 2021 or earlier) Value: $197
Enjoy 1 Week of unlimited Yoga at Elements Hot Yoga. Check out www.elementsyogalondon.com for more information about their services Value: $43
BOYS gift basket item
Gift basket for BOYS 0 - size 2 Contains: • Silicone Trough Bib & Food Tray • Mini Rainmaker Toy • Size 2 "Boat" Pyjamas • Size 2 Carters Fleece Pyjamas • 2 Pairs of Lightweight PJs • Board Book • 2 Flannel Bibs • 6-9 Month 2-Piece Outfit • 2 Shoulder Burp Pads • 1 XL Receiving Blanket • Baby Clothes Hangers Total Value: $120 Generously donated by: Terri Goss
GIRLS gift basket item
Gift basket for GIRLS 0 - size 2 Contains: • 2 pc Outfit Mauve 24 Months • Pink PJs - Size 2 • 4 Bibs • Sleeper 12-18 Months • Sleeper 6-9 Months • Elmo Book • Baby Rattle Kit • Extra Large Receiving Blanket & Shoulder Burp Pad Total Value: $95 Generously donated by: Terri Goss
Crock-Book Holder. Store your utensils in this handy container while it holds open your cook book or tablet! Total Value: $25 Generously donated by: Debbie Tobin
Mirror Tealight Holder and $10 Starbucks Gift Card item
Mirror Tealight Holder. 9.5" tall x 5.5" wide. Includes $10 Starbucks Gift Certificate. Total Value: $20 Generously donated by: Debbie Tobin
Experience snakes, alligators and other fascinating reptiles at Reptilia! Lot contains: ONE Family Admission Pass (2 Adults, 2 Children) TWO 2-for-1 Admission Passes Value: $100
The "I NEED TO RELAX" kit item
Destress your chaos with this need to relax kit. Contains: • Bubbles and Butter lotion with Loofah • Pot of Gold chocolates • "Chaos Coordinator" thermal steel tumbler Total Value: $45 Generously donated by: Debbie Tobin and Tina Grozelle
Kids Education Books item
Contains: • Education Books • Sharpies • Geometry Set Total Value: $40
Family Games Night item
Family Games Night: • Cranium (Canadian Edition!) • Dutch Blitz (Card Game) • Dominos Total Value: $50
Fellini Koolini's Gift Certificates (4 x $25) item
Four $25 gift certificates for Felini Koolini's Total Value: $100
FLEETWAY - Gift Certificate for 1hr Bowling for up to 5 ppl item
Gift certificate for up to FOUR people for 1 hour of bowling (5 or 10 pin) Includes shoe rental. (Not valid for 10 pin on Fri/Sat nights 8 p.m. - midnight, Dec 31st, or Family Days) Total Value: $65
Ultimate Dining Gift Card item
Ultimate Dining Card $50 gift card. Redeemable at: • Swiss Chalet • Montanas • Harveys • Kelseys • East Side Marios • Original Joe's • The Pickle Barrel • The Burger's Priest • The Landing Restaurant Group • State & Main • New York Fries • Fresh • Anejo • Blanco Cantina Generously donated by: R.A. Barnes Ltd. Electrical Contractors www.barneselectric.ca
Experience snakes, alligators and other fascinating reptiles at Reptilia! Lot contains: ONE Family Admission Pass (2 Adults, 2 Children) TWO 2-for-1 Admission Passes Value: $100
Serving Spoon and Fork from Kingsmills item
Stylish serving fork and spoon Approximately 14" in length Total Value: $20 Generously donated by: Debbie Tobin
DIY Picture Frame Craft and $10 Tim Hortons Gift Card item
Build your own picture frame project kit. Ages 6+ Holds up to 3.5 x 5.5" photos or pictures either vertically or horizontally Plus, $10 Tim Horton's Gift Certificate. Total Vaule: $20