Enjoy 1 Week of unlimited Yoga at Elements Hot Yoga. Check out www.elementsyogalondon.com for more information about their services Value: $43
Enjoy a full-week of FULL-DAY summer camp. For 5+ years or older (Born 2020 or earlier) Value: $300
Enjoy a day out and meet some birds up close with a "Family of 4" pass to Bird Kingdom in Niagara Falls
www.birdkingdom.ca
Value: $90
Enjoy 1 Week of unlimited Yoga at Elements Hot Yoga. Check out www.elementsyogalondon.com for more information about their services
Value: $43
Two 60 minute consultation and training sessions with JJ Keck
Value: $120
3 month membership at Damian Warner Fitness Centre. Includes Classes
MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES:
• Access to both locations
• The full gym
• The pools & steam rooms
• Women's only section
• Hot tub & dry sauna (south CLUB)
• All group fitness classes
• Hot yoga & Hot Pilates
Check out www.damianwarnerfitnesscentre.ca for more details
Value: $240
Make your own wine at CORKS Experience the winemaking process from start to finish. You will be guided step by step in your winemaking experience.
Kits are available at 4, 5, 6 and 8 week levels with a price structure to fit any budget. From a full body red or a crisp light white. All kits are available as make on premises or take home.
www.corkslondonsouth.ca
Value: $145
Enjoy an evening of Godfather's Pizza with this $50 gift card
Spoil yourself with this self-care gift basket!
Includes:
• Bath Soaps
• Candle
• Loofa
• Lotion
• Chapstick
Value: $25
Generously donated by Michelle Durston
Enjoy 1 Week of unlimited Yoga at Elements Hot Yoga.
Check out www.elementsyogalondon.com for more information about their services
Value: $43
Jazzercise Gift Basket.
Contains:
• Jazzercise Gift Card for 1 month of classes ($55)
• Happy Teen Gift Card ($30)
• Mini bands ($10)
• Sweat Towel ($10)
Value: $105
Enjoy a full-week of HALF-DAY summer camp.
For 4+ years or older (Born 2021 or earlier)
Value: $197
Enjoy 1 Week of unlimited Yoga at Elements Hot Yoga.
Check out www.elementsyogalondon.com for more information about their services
Value: $43
Gift basket for BOYS 0 - size 2
Contains:
• Silicone Trough Bib & Food Tray
• Mini Rainmaker Toy
• Size 2 "Boat" Pyjamas
• Size 2 Carters Fleece Pyjamas
• 2 Pairs of Lightweight PJs
• Board Book
• 2 Flannel Bibs
• 6-9 Month 2-Piece Outfit
• 2 Shoulder Burp Pads
• 1 XL Receiving Blanket
• Baby Clothes Hangers
Total Value: $120
Generously donated by: Terri Goss
Gift basket for GIRLS 0 - size 2
Contains:
• 2 pc Outfit Mauve 24 Months
• Pink PJs - Size 2
• 4 Bibs
• Sleeper 12-18 Months
• Sleeper 6-9 Months
• Elmo Book
• Baby Rattle Kit
• Extra Large Receiving Blanket & Shoulder Burp Pad
Total Value: $95
Generously donated by: Terri Goss
Crock-Book Holder.
Store your utensils in this handy container while it holds open your cook book or tablet!
Total Value: $25
Generously donated by: Debbie Tobin
Mirror Tealight Holder. 9.5" tall x 5.5" wide. Includes $10 Starbucks Gift Certificate.
Total Value: $20
Generously donated by: Debbie Tobin
Experience snakes, alligators and other fascinating reptiles at Reptilia!
Lot contains:
ONE Family Admission Pass (2 Adults, 2 Children)
TWO 2-for-1 Admission Passes
Value: $100
Destress your chaos with this need to relax kit.
Contains:
• Bubbles and Butter lotion with Loofah
• Pot of Gold chocolates
• "Chaos Coordinator" thermal steel tumbler
Total Value: $45
Generously donated by: Debbie Tobin and Tina Grozelle
Contains:
• Education Books
• Sharpies
• Geometry Set
Total Value: $40
Family Games Night:
• Cranium (Canadian Edition!)
• Dutch Blitz (Card Game)
• Dominos
Total Value: $50
Four $25 gift certificates for Felini Koolini's
Total Value: $100
Gift certificate for up to FOUR people for 1 hour of bowling (5 or 10 pin)
Includes shoe rental.
(Not valid for 10 pin on Fri/Sat nights 8 p.m. - midnight, Dec 31st, or Family Days)
Total Value: $65
Ultimate Dining Card $50 gift card.
Redeemable at: • Swiss Chalet • Montanas • Harveys • Kelseys • East Side Marios • Original Joe's • The Pickle Barrel • The Burger's Priest • The Landing Restaurant Group • State & Main • New York Fries • Fresh • Anejo • Blanco Cantina
Generously donated by: R.A. Barnes Ltd. Electrical Contractors
www.barneselectric.ca
Experience snakes, alligators and other fascinating reptiles at Reptilia!
Lot contains:
ONE Family Admission Pass (2 Adults, 2 Children)
TWO 2-for-1 Admission Passes
Value: $100
Stylish serving fork and spoon Approximately 14" in length Total
Value: $20
Generously donated by: Debbie Tobin
Build your own picture frame project kit. Ages 6+ Holds up to 3.5 x 5.5" photos or pictures either vertically or horizontally
Plus, $10 Tim Horton's Gift Certificate.
Total Vaule: $20
