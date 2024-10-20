SAFAA - Bev Facey. Fundraiser for 2 tickets to the Elks vs. Argo's Football Game Fri Oct. 25th [Seats Section G Row 23]

Great Views for a great cause! Thanks to a wonderful parent who donated these, we have 2 seats to the Elks vs. Argos game at the Commonwealth Stadium Friday Oct. 25th. Seats 14 and 15 are in Section G, Row 23. Game kicks off at 7:30pm.

