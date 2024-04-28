The Philippine Madrigal Singers Choral Workshop

Choral workshop at the Cultural Centre of the Philippines last February "Pasinaya 2024"





Mark Anthony Carpio, the choirmaster of the renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers (Madz), will be conducting a choral workshop to teach the participants about choral singing using the Madz system. The workshop will also provide an opportunity for participants to learn more about Filipino choral music.





The workshop will take place on April 28, 2024, Sunday at 1 pm and will last for 1 hour and 30 minutes with 1 intermission or coffee break in the middle. The venue for the workshop is Westminster United Church, located at 3025 13th Avenue, Regina.





During the workshop, the participants will have the chance to learn about Madz's philosophy of "sing from the heart" and receive training under the guidance of Mr. Carpio and his singers. It's a great opportunity to learn from one of the best choral groups in the world and explore the rich musical heritage of the Philippines.