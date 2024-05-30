Your Region Your Voice

Cold Lake Energy Centre Reid Field House - 7825 51 St Cold Lake
AB
Single Ticket
CA$157.50
Doors open 5pm/Dinner 6pm/Panel Discussion 7pm Cash Bar
Price is inclusive of GST
Doors open 5pm/Dinner 6pm/Panel Discussion 7pm Cash Bar
Price is inclusive of GST
Regional Ambassador
CA$1,050
~Social media exposure before and after the event
~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program
~One Complimentary ticket
~Reserved seating in your honor for 1 guest with a prime seating table
~Social media exposure before and after the event
~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program
~One Complimentary ticket
~Reserved seating in your honor for 1 guest with a prime seating table
Table Sponsor
CA$1,575
~Social media exposure before and after the event
~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program
~Reserved seating in your honor for 8 guests with a prime seating table
~Price is inclusive of GST
~Social media exposure before and after the event
~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program
~Reserved seating in your honor for 8 guests with a prime seating table
~Price is inclusive of GST
Silver Sponsor
CA$2,625
~Recognition on all Digital promotional material with other Silver Sponsors
~Social media exposure before and after the event
~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program
~Two complimentary tickets
~Reserved seating in your honor for 2 guest with a prime seating table
~Price is inclusive of GST
~Recognition on all Digital promotional material with other Silver Sponsors
~Social media exposure before and after the event
~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program
~Two complimentary tickets
~Reserved seating in your honor for 2 guest with a prime seating table
~Price is inclusive of GST
Gold Sponsor
CA$5,250
~Recognition on all digital promotional material with Gold Sponsors
~Social media exposure before & after the event
~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and closing of the evening’s program
~Grouped logo acknowledgment in the printed evening program
4 complimentary tickets
Reserved seating in your honor for 4 guests with a prime seating table
Price is inclusive of GST
~Recognition on all digital promotional material with Gold Sponsors
~Social media exposure before & after the event
~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and closing of the evening’s program
~Grouped logo acknowledgment in the printed evening program
4 complimentary tickets
Reserved seating in your honor for 4 guests with a prime seating table
Price is inclusive of GST
Platinum Sponsor
CA$7,875
~Recognition on all digital promotional material with other Platinum Sponsors
~Social media exposure before & after the event
~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and closing of the evening's program
Logo acknowledgment in the printed evening program
6 complimentary tickets
Reserved seating in your honor for 6 guests at a dignitaries' guest table
Price is inclusive of GST
~Recognition on all digital promotional material with other Platinum Sponsors
~Social media exposure before & after the event
~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and closing of the evening's program
Logo acknowledgment in the printed evening program
6 complimentary tickets
Reserved seating in your honor for 6 guests at a dignitaries' guest table
Price is inclusive of GST
Regional Voice Dinner Sponsor
CA$10,500
~Exclusive logo acknowledgment on all Digital promotional materials as Your Region - Your Voice dinner sponsor
~Bring a welcome greeting when guests have been seated (2 min)
~Social media exposure before & after the event
~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and end of the evening's program
Exclusive logo acknowledgment as dinner sponsor in the printed evening program
8 complimentary tickets (table) Seating reserved in your honor for 8 guests at a dignitaries guest table
Price is inclusive of GST
~Exclusive logo acknowledgment on all Digital promotional materials as Your Region - Your Voice dinner sponsor
~Bring a welcome greeting when guests have been seated (2 min)
~Social media exposure before & after the event
~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and end of the evening's program
Exclusive logo acknowledgment as dinner sponsor in the printed evening program
8 complimentary tickets (table) Seating reserved in your honor for 8 guests at a dignitaries guest table
Price is inclusive of GST