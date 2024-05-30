~Exclusive logo acknowledgment on all Digital promotional materials as Your Region - Your Voice dinner sponsor ~Bring a welcome greeting when guests have been seated (2 min) ~Social media exposure before & after the event ~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and end of the evening's program Exclusive logo acknowledgment as dinner sponsor in the printed evening program 8 complimentary tickets (table) Seating reserved in your honor for 8 guests at a dignitaries guest table Price is inclusive of GST

~Exclusive logo acknowledgment on all Digital promotional materials as Your Region - Your Voice dinner sponsor ~Bring a welcome greeting when guests have been seated (2 min) ~Social media exposure before & after the event ~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and end of the evening's program Exclusive logo acknowledgment as dinner sponsor in the printed evening program 8 complimentary tickets (table) Seating reserved in your honor for 8 guests at a dignitaries guest table Price is inclusive of GST

seeMoreDetailsMobile