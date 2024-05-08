eventClosed

20th Anniversary Gala

2144 Pine Grove Rd

Lanark, ON K0G 1K0, Canada

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
CA$75
Select this option if you would like to attend the event.
Donated Ticket
CA$75
Select this option if you would like to donate a ticket to someone who otherwise would not be able to attend.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing