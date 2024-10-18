2025 Induction Gala

A chairperson table is a table of 10 closer to the main stage.



You have two ways to purchase this table. You can:

1. Sponsor the table and receive advertising/promotion in our interactive on-line program and during the reception/dinner. Note: This could include your logo and website link, an advertisement, and organization logo in event loop.



2. Purchase the table with no additional benefits and receive a tax receipt in the amount of $4,000. Note: CRA regulations require no logo placement and can only include the company name in programs, video loops, etc.