2025 Induction Gala

A chairperson table is a table of 10 closer to the main stage.
You have two ways to purchase this table. You can:
1. Sponsor the table and receive advertising/promotion in our interactive on-line program and during the reception/dinner. Note: This could include your logo and website link, an advertisement, and organization logo in event loop.
2. Purchase the table with no additional benefits and receive a tax receipt in the amount of $4,000. Note: CRA regulations require no logo placement and can only include the company name in programs, video loops, etc.
A Governor's table is a table of 8.
You have two ways to purchase this table. You can:
1. Sponsor the table and receive advertising/promotion in our interactive on-line program and during the reception/dinner. Note: This could include your logo and website link, and organization logo in event loop.
2. Purchase the table with no additional benefits and receive a tax receipt in the amount of $2,700. Note: CRA regulations require no logo placement and can only include the company name in programs, video loops, etc.
The purchase of 4 seats is not offered as a sponsorship. We do offer a tax receipt in the amount of $1,350. Note: CRA regulations require no logo placement and can only include the company name in programs, video loops, etc.
The purchase of individual seats is not offered as a sponsorship. We do offer a tax receipt in the amount of $250. Note: CRA regulations require no logo placement and can only include the company name in programs, video loops, etc.
