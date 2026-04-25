Autism Family Friends

Hosted by

Autism Family Friends

About this event

AFF Annual Summer Picnic

Queens Park

New Westminster, BC V3L 2G8, Canada

Family Registration
Free

Join us for our AFF Annual Summer Picnic at Queen’s Park.

This is a bring-your-own picnic gathering for families to connect, relax, and enjoy the day together. Feel free to come and go as it works for your family.

Please register so we have an idea of numbers attending.

Optional Donation
Pay what you can

If you’d like to support AFF and help us continue offering community events like this, you’re welcome to contribute. Completely optional.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!