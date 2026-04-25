About this event
Join us for our AFF Annual Summer Picnic at Queen’s Park.
This is a bring-your-own picnic gathering for families to connect, relax, and enjoy the day together. Feel free to come and go as it works for your family.
Please register so we have an idea of numbers attending.
If you’d like to support AFF and help us continue offering community events like this, you’re welcome to contribute. Completely optional.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!