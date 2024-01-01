The Al-Huda Female Youth, in collaboration with the Al-Huda Childrens Committee, invites all women in the community to join us for a workshop on "Family Life Within a Tawhidi Paradigm" with Alimah Sumaira Fatima Ahmed, on Friday June 14 at 7:00PM.





In this workshop, we will delve into what the ideal family and familial relationships look like within a Tawhidi paradigm. What is the purpose of a family? How do we cultivate successful, Godly families in which all members are swept up in the overall monotheistic program and mutually aided in their journey towards the Only Beloved? How is familial love framed framed within a God-centric perspective and in light of the nature of this world? How can we use the vehicle of family to further our own spiritual growth?