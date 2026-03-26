NB Cares

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NB Cares

About this event

Affordable Caring Meals – Global Food Vibe (Only $5 Per Meal)

1199 St George Blvd

Moncton, NB E1E 4N4, Canada

Chhole Meal Combo ( Chickpeas) item
Chhole Meal Combo ( Chickpeas)
$5

Chhole (Chickpea Curry, 12 oz) + Rice (12 oz) + 2 Plain Paratha (bread) + Side Salad

🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only

A hearty and flavorful dish featuring tender chickpeas simmered in rich, aromatic spices, served alongside fragrant basmati rice. Paired with soft, freshly made plain parathas and a crisp side salad, this wholesome meal is both satisfying and nourishing—perfect for lunch or dinner.

Rajma Meal Combo (Kidney beans) item
Rajma Meal Combo (Kidney beans)
$5

Rajma (Kidney Bean Curry, 12 oz) + Rice (12 oz) + 2 Plain Paratha (bread) + Side Salad

🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only

A wholesome and flavorful Kidney beans rice dish made with aromatic spices, tender Kidney beans, and basmati rice. This hearty meal is both nutritious and satisfying—perfect for a delicious lunch or dinner.

Paneer Curry Meal Combo (Cottage cheese Gravy) item
Paneer Curry Meal Combo (Cottage cheese Gravy)
$5

Paneer Curry (12 oz) + Rice (12 oz) + 2 Plain Paratha (bread) + Side Salad

🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only
A rich and creamy North Indian classic made with soft paneer cubes simmered in a buttery tomato-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices and a hint of sweetness. This indulgent dish is smooth, flavorful, and perfectly paired with rice or bread for a satisfying meal.

Aloo Paratha & Chhole Combo item
Aloo Paratha & Chhole Combo
$5

2 Aloo Paratha (stuffed bread) + Chhole (12 oz) + Side Salad

🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only
A hearty and satisfying meal featuring two freshly made aloo parathas, stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes and cooked to golden perfection, served with a flavorful 12 oz portion of chole (chickpea curry) and a fresh side salad. A wholesome and comforting combination, perfect for a filling lunch or dinner.

Chicken Curry Meal Combo item
Chicken Curry Meal Combo
$5

Chicken Curry + Rice +2 Plain Paratha + Salad
🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only

A hearty and flavorful combo featuring rich, aromatic chicken curry served with perfectly cooked rice, accompanied by a fresh side salad and a sweet cookie to finish. A well-balanced and satisfying meal, perfect for a comforting lunch or dinner.

Chicken Sandwich Combo item
Chicken Sandwich Combo
$5

Chicken Sandwich + Soup + Side Salad

🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only

A simple and satisfying meal featuring a freshly made egg sandwich with perfectly cooked eggs and crisp vegetables, served with a warm, comforting soup and a fresh side salad. A balanced and wholesome option, ideal for a light yet filling lunch or dinner.

Egg Sandwich Combo item
Egg Sandwich Combo
$5

Egg Sandwich + Soup + Side Salad

🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only
A wholesome and satisfying combo featuring a freshly prepared chicken sandwich made with tender, seasoned chicken and crisp vegetables, served alongside a warm, comforting soup and a fresh side salad. A balanced and flavorful meal, perfect for a light yet filling lunch or dinner.

Chicken Wrap Combo item
Chicken Wrap Combo
$5

Chicken wrap + Soup + Side Salad

🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only

A simple and satisfying meal featuring a freshly made egg sandwich with perfectly cooked eggs and crisp vegetables, served with a warm, comforting soup and a fresh side salad. A balanced and wholesome option, ideal for a light yet filling lunch or dinner.

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