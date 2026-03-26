Affordable Caring Meals – Global Food Vibe (Only $5 Per Meal)

Paneer Curry (12 oz) + Rice (12 oz) + 2 Plain Paratha (bread) + Side Salad

🕓 Pickup Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM only

A rich and creamy North Indian classic made with soft paneer cubes simmered in a buttery tomato-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices and a hint of sweetness. This indulgent dish is smooth, flavorful, and perfectly paired with rice or bread for a satisfying meal.