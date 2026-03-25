Lua Shayenne Dance Company

Hosted by

Lua Shayenne Dance Company

About this event

AFRICA VIBES: Sabar (Senegal) Workshop with Imania Fatima Detry

400 Jarvis St

Toronto, ON M4Y 2G6, Canada

Workshop Fee/ Full Rate
$35

Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable once registration has been completed. 


This rate reflects the true cost of the workshop, supporting artist fees and production.


If you miss the class, kindly consider it as a donation to the artists and staff. 

Thank you for your understanding.

Workshop Fee/Accessible Rate
$25

Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable once registration has been completed. 


This rate helps ensure the workshop remains accessible to a wider community.


If you miss the class, kindly consider it as a donation to the artists and staff. 

Thank you for your understanding.

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