AFRICA VIBES: Sabar (Senegal) Workshop with Imania Fatima Detry

About this event
Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable once registration has been completed.
This rate reflects the true cost of the workshop, supporting artist fees and production.
If you miss the class, kindly consider it as a donation to the artists and staff.
Thank you for your understanding.
Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable once registration has been completed.
This rate helps ensure the workshop remains accessible to a wider community.
If you miss the class, kindly consider it as a donation to the artists and staff.
Thank you for your understanding.
$
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