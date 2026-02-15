Afro Latin Dance Workshop

Hosted by
About this event
You're invited to an exclusive Meet & Greet with your instructor before the workshops begin. Enjoy a relaxed moment to connect, take photos, ask questions, and share conversation while enjoying healthy refreshments including granola, fresh fruit and juice. A warm and energizing start to an unforgettable day!
*Limited Admission*
Discover the power, beauty, and irresistible joy of Afro-Peruvian dance through its most iconic expression: Festejo. Feel the call of the drums, the vibrant footwork, and the playful energy that define this electrifying rhythm. This workshop invites you to move with freedom, confidence, and fire while connecting deeply with the rich cultural heritage of the Peruvian coast. 🔥🥁
Experience the explosive energy and raw intensity of Afro-Colombian Mapalé, a dance born from the Caribbean coast and driven by powerful percussion and fast, dynamic movements. In this workshop, you will awaken your stamina, rhythm, and expressive strength while embodying the bold spirit and celebratory force that make Mapalé unforgettable. 🌊⚡
This high-energy Afro-Latin Fitness session is designed for everyone—especially if you think you “can’t dance.” We break movements down step by step and adapt to all levels so you can build confidence while having fun. Enjoy an electrifying mix of bachata, salsa, merengue, dembow, Brazilian funk, and Venezuelan drum rhythms in a workout that feels more like a party than exercise.
🔥 Come as you are, leave empowered 🔥
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!