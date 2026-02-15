Afro Latin Dance Workshop

This high-energy Afro-Latin Fitness session is designed for everyone—especially if you think you “can’t dance.” We break movements down step by step and adapt to all levels so you can build confidence while having fun. Enjoy an electrifying mix of bachata, salsa, merengue, dembow, Brazilian funk, and Venezuelan drum rhythms in a workout that feels more like a party than exercise.

🔥 Come as you are, leave empowered 🔥