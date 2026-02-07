AfterGrad2026: Third Online Silent Auction - WORKING ON IT

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Gift card of value $25
Starting bid
Gift card of value $25
Starting bid
Hoodie of value $75
Starting bid
Bucket of car products of value $120
Starting bid
Gift basket of value $170
Starting bid
1 month unlimited training of value $279
Starting bid
Voucher of value $50
Starting bid
Voucher of value $50
Starting bid
Voucher of value $50
Starting bid
Voucher of value $50
Starting bid
Phantom Edition of value $134
Starting bid
Phantom Edition of value $134
Starting bid
Standard Edition of value $90
Starting bid
Standard Edition of value $90
Starting bid
2 x $25 gift cards of value $50
Starting bid
Oil change certificate of value $150
Starting bid
4 weeks kickboxing w/boxing gloves of value $270
Starting bid
Gift basket of value $100
Starting bid
1 month training program with uniform of value $300
Starting bid
1 month training program with uniform of value $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!