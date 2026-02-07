Hosted by

Charles Best Secondary School PAC - AfterGrad2026 Committee

About this event

AfterGrad2026: Third Online Silent Auction - WORKING ON IT

Emilio Finatti Pizzeria - #1 item
Emilio Finatti Pizzeria - #1
$10

Starting bid

Gift card of value $25

Emilio Finatti Pizzeria - #2 item
Emilio Finatti Pizzeria - #2
$10

Starting bid

Gift card of value $25

Galactic Entertainment - XL item
Galactic Entertainment - XL item
Galactic Entertainment - XL
$30

Starting bid

Hoodie of value $75

NAPA Auto Parts
$70

Starting bid

Bucket of car products of value $120

Sugaring Change
$80

Starting bid

Gift basket of value $170

F45 Training Port Moody item
F45 Training Port Moody
$120

Starting bid

1 month unlimited training of value $279

Kamino Running Co. #1 item
Kamino Running Co. #1
$15

Starting bid

Voucher of value $50

Kamino Running Co. #2 item
Kamino Running Co. #2
$15

Starting bid

Voucher of value $50

Kamino Running Co. #3 item
Kamino Running Co. #3
$15

Starting bid

Voucher of value $50

Kamino Running Co. #4 item
Kamino Running Co. #4
$15

Starting bid

Voucher of value $50

PS5 - Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition - #1 item
PS5 - Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition - #1
$50

Starting bid

Phantom Edition of value $134

PS5 - Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition - #2 item
PS5 - Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition - #2
$50

Starting bid

Phantom Edition of value $134

PS5 - NHL26 Standard Edition - #1 item
PS5 - NHL26 Standard Edition - #1
$30

Starting bid

Standard Edition of value $90

PS5 - NHL26 Standard Edition - #2 item
PS5 - NHL26 Standard Edition - #2
$30

Starting bid

Standard Edition of value $90

Pajo's Fish & Chips
$25

Starting bid

2 x $25 gift cards of value $50

Honda (Westwood)
$80

Starting bid

Oil change certificate of value $150

Infight Martial Arts item
Infight Martial Arts
$100

Starting bid

4 weeks kickboxing w/boxing gloves of value $270

Save On Foods (Austin)
$60

Starting bid

Gift basket of value $100

Endurance Taekwondo (size 120 | # 000) item
Endurance Taekwondo (size 120 | # 000)
$80

Starting bid

1 month training program with uniform of value $300



Endurance Taekwondo (size 160 | # 2) item
Endurance Taekwondo (size 160 | # 2)
$80

Starting bid

1 month training program with uniform of value $300



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!