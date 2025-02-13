$50 ticket plus GST. Entry to Event. Access to all exhibitions.
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
$50 ticket plus GST. Entry to Event. Access to all exhibitions.
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
Patron Ticket
$157.50
$150 ticket plus GST.
Skip the line with early event access at 7pm!
Enjoy an elevated experience with prosecco and canapés. Access to all exhibitions.
… and more!
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
$150 ticket plus GST.
Skip the line with early event access at 7pm!
Enjoy an elevated experience with prosecco and canapés. Access to all exhibitions.
… and more!
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
AGGV Member Ticket
$42
$40 ticket plus GST. Entry to Event for AGGV Members*. Access to all exhibitions. *See Art Pass holders do not qualify for AGGV Member Discounts.
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
$40 ticket plus GST. Entry to Event for AGGV Members*. Access to all exhibitions. *See Art Pass holders do not qualify for AGGV Member Discounts.
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
Patron Ticket - AGGV Member
$136.50
$130 ticket plus GST. Entry to Event for AGGV Members*. Skip the line with early event access at 7pm!
Enjoy an elevated experience with prosecco and canapés. Access to all exhibitions.
… and more!
*See Art Pass holders do not qualify for AGGV Member Discounts.
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
$130 ticket plus GST. Entry to Event for AGGV Members*. Skip the line with early event access at 7pm!
Enjoy an elevated experience with prosecco and canapés. Access to all exhibitions.
… and more!
*See Art Pass holders do not qualify for AGGV Member Discounts.
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
Patron Plus Package
$1,210
$200 ticket plus GST, and a $1000 donation. Includes: Two Urbanite tickets (in total).
Full AGGV Leadership Circle Benefits for you at the $1000 level, including invitations to special events at the Gallery.
Tax receipt for a $1000 donation to the AGGV.
Skip the line with early event access at 7pm!
Enjoy an elevated experience with prosecco and canapés.
Access to all exhibitions and more!
All proceeds of ticket sales will support AGGV exhibitions and educational programs.
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
$200 ticket plus GST, and a $1000 donation. Includes: Two Urbanite tickets (in total).
Full AGGV Leadership Circle Benefits for you at the $1000 level, including invitations to special events at the Gallery.
Tax receipt for a $1000 donation to the AGGV.
Skip the line with early event access at 7pm!
Enjoy an elevated experience with prosecco and canapés.
Access to all exhibitions and more!
All proceeds of ticket sales will support AGGV exhibitions and educational programs.
All tickets are considered final sale and are non-refundable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!