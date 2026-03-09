NITEO AFRICA SOCIETY

Hosted by

NITEO AFRICA SOCIETY

About this event

NITEO Spring Social & AGM

1380 Ellis St

Kelowna, BC V1Y 2A2, Canada

General Admission
Free
Pay It Forward Admission
$25

Add a $25 charitable donation to your ticket to further Niteo's GLOCAL children's literacy efforts in Uganda and the Okanagan!

Change Maker Admission
$50

Add a $50 charitable donation to your ticket to further Niteo's GLOCAL children's literacy efforts in Uganda and the Okanagan!

Impact Maker Admission
$100

Add a $100 charitable donation to your ticket to further Niteo's GLOCAL children's literacy efforts in Uganda and the Okanagan!

Add a donation for NITEO AFRICA SOCIETY

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!