Ai for Healthy Aging and Independence Living 55+

The AI for Healthy Aging & Independent Living (55+) program is an 8-week, cohort-based workshop series designed specifically for diverse seniors in Mississauga and Peel Region. We teach participants how to safely and confidently use Artificial Intelligence and digital tools to improve their daily lives.

Delivered in a welcoming, culturally grounded environment, each session is led by patient, experienced instructors. Devices are provided for participants who need them, removing all financial barriers to participation.

Guided by the Ubuntu principle — "I am because we are" — this program turns technology into a tool for empowerment, connection, and independent living.

What This Program Addresses

Reducing social isolation and loneliness among seniors

Improving health literacy and access to healthcare services

Supporting Black and racialized seniors with culturally relevant training

Bridging the digital divide for underserved seniors

Protecting seniors from online scams and financial fraud



