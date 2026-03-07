Extra Life

Hosted by

Extra Life

About this event

Ai-Kon Maid Cafe x Extra Life Present: Lorelei's Birthday Party!

1 Forks Market Rd

Winnipeg, MB R3C 4L9, Canada

All-You-Can-Game + Casual Challenge StepManiaX
$25

$25 includes:

  • $15 entry into the event
  • $10 StepManiaX Challenge: Casual (Easy Mode, Difficulty 6 - 10)
  • A photo with our birthday maid, Lorelei!
  • Prizes for the top 3 total scores in this difficulty category
All-You-Can-Game + Competitive StepManiaX Challenge
$25

$25 includes:

  • $15 entry into the event
  • $10 StepManiaX Challenge: Competitive (Hard Mode, Difficulty 12 - 16)
  • A photo with our birthday maid, Lorelei!
  • Prizes for the top 3 total scores in this difficulty category
All-You-Can-Game
$15

Your entry into the event & unlimited arcade gaming (except StepManiaX, which is in use for the challenge)

Add-On: Play a Game with a Maid!
$2

**This is an add-on purchase - you must also purchase a ticket to the event**


You will receive a physical ticket when you arrive - give your ticket to the available maid of your choice to redeem throughout the event

Add-On: Photo with a Maid!
$2

**This is an add-on purchase - you must also purchase a ticket to the event**


You will receive a physical ticket when you arrive - give your ticket to the available maid of your choice to redeem throughout the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!