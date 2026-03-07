Ai-Kon Maid Cafe x Extra Life Present: Lorelei's Birthday Party!

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About this event
$25 includes:
$25 includes:
Your entry into the event & unlimited arcade gaming (except StepManiaX, which is in use for the challenge)
**This is an add-on purchase - you must also purchase a ticket to the event**
You will receive a physical ticket when you arrive - give your ticket to the available maid of your choice to redeem throughout the event
**This is an add-on purchase - you must also purchase a ticket to the event**
You will receive a physical ticket when you arrive - give your ticket to the available maid of your choice to redeem throughout the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!