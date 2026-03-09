Rotary Club of Regina and Rotary Club of Regina Eastview

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Regina and Rotary Club of Regina Eastview

About this event

AI ON THE PRAIRIE 2026

Delta Hotel Regina

1919 Saskatchewan Dr, Regina, SK S4P 4H2, Canada

General Admission
$175

Enjoy the full program with dinner and speakers. Sales close June 3/26 9:00 pm

Early Bird Ticket
$155
Available until May 30

Enjoy the full program with dinner and speakers.

Early Bird Price ends May 30, 2026

Corporate Table
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8

Enjoy the full program with dinner and speakers. Sales close June 3/26 9:00 pm

Solution Showcase (Demo Booth)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Demo Booth at the Event includes 2 event tickets, including dinner and speaker. Sales close June 3/26 9:00 pm

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 Event Tickets

Logo on the Event Website

Recognition at the event & pre-event media appearances

Demo booth to present your products and services at the event

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 Event Tickets

Logo on Event Website

Recognition at the Event

Demo booth to present your products and Services at the Event

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 Event Tickets

Logo on the Event Website

Recognition at the Event

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