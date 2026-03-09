AI ON THE PRAIRIE 2026

About this event
1919 Saskatchewan Dr, Regina, SK S4P 4H2, Canada
Enjoy the full program with dinner and speakers. Sales close June 3/26 9:00 pm
Enjoy the full program with dinner and speakers.
Early Bird Price ends May 30, 2026
Table for 8
Enjoy the full program with dinner and speakers. Sales close June 3/26 9:00 pm
Demo Booth at the Event includes 2 event tickets, including dinner and speaker. Sales close June 3/26 9:00 pm
Includes 8 Event Tickets
Logo on the Event Website
Recognition at the event & pre-event media appearances
Demo booth to present your products and services at the event
Includes 6 Event Tickets
Logo on Event Website
Recognition at the Event
Demo booth to present your products and Services at the Event
Includes 4 Event Tickets
Logo on the Event Website
Recognition at the Event
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