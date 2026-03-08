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About this event

Airdrie Classical Enrichment - SLS Centre

800 Griffin Rd E

Cochrane, AB T4C 2B8, Canada

ACE Student
Free

All activities: Climbing wall, bootcamp, human curling and swimming

ACE Parent
Free

Swimming (Must chaperone if your child is unable to swim independently)
Depending on the number of students in each group, you may be able to participate in climbing wall, curling and bootcamp.

Non-ACE Sibling
$18

Siblings can participate if
- Human Curling - Ages 5+
- Climbing - Ages 5+
- Bootcamp - Ages 7+
- Swimming - parent must chaperone

Additional Adult
$18

Swimming
Depending on the number of students in each group, you may be able to participate in climbing wall, curling and bootcamp.

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