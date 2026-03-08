Airdrie Classical Enrichment - SLS Centre

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About this event
All activities: Climbing wall, bootcamp, human curling and swimming
Swimming (Must chaperone if your child is unable to swim independently)
Depending on the number of students in each group, you may be able to participate in climbing wall, curling and bootcamp.
Siblings can participate if
- Human Curling - Ages 5+
- Climbing - Ages 5+
- Bootcamp - Ages 7+
- Swimming - parent must chaperone
Swimming
Depending on the number of students in each group, you may be able to participate in climbing wall, curling and bootcamp.
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