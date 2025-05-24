👫 Volume-of-Peers 👫 Volunteer Membership

Discount code, Select & Copy: VolunteerPPG26

Everyone has the talent, skills, and compassion within themselves to share.



The Organizing Committee is a dedicated collection of individuals who believe in planting the seeds of hope, joy, creativity and inclusion in the hearts and minds of Airdrie's youngest citizens.



Evoking the power of the arts to nurture the celebratory expression of culture as the globally inspired famous fairytale princesses and pirates interact with the awestruck children.



With the assistance of the Board of Directors, the Organizing Committee provides the structure and overview of the key areas/roles in creating the gala.

Ps. The membership fee is a mandatory minimum set by the software; however, here is a discount code - VolunteerPPG26 to completely remove it.