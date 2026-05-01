Ākēdo Festival 2026

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Select workshops, orders at the maid café, and additional activities may require a separate fee.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at a discounted rate when purchasing your tickets during the Early Bird promotional period. Select workshops, orders at the maid café, and additional activities may require a separate fee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!