Ontario Anime Society

Hosted by

Ontario Anime Society

About this event

Ākēdo Festival 2026

50 Stone Rd E

Guelph, ON N1G 2W1, Canada

General Admission
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Select workshops, orders at the maid café, and additional activities may require a separate fee.

Early Bird (General Admission)
$10
Available until Sep 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities at a discounted rate when purchasing your tickets during the Early Bird promotional period. Select workshops, orders at the maid café, and additional activities may require a separate fee.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!