Musique live — marché — chill
This extended evening slot includes live music and a full night-time ambiance. Perfect if you’re looking to turn the market into an evening out.
Tickets start at $15, with the option to increase your contribution (up to $35) below in ''Add a donation to Akermus''. Ticket sales for this slot go directly to the artists performing.
Entry to the Akermus Winter Market at this time. Limited capacity for a thoughtful experience. Tea offered.
Entry to the Akermus Winter Market at this time. Limited capacity for a thoughtful experience. Tea offered.
Entry to the Akermus Winter Market at this time. Limited capacity for a thoughtful experience. Tea offered.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!