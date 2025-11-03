Akermus Winter Market

Old Port of Montreal

Montreal, QC, Canada

8 - 11 PM
$15

Musique live — marché — chill


This extended evening slot includes live music and a full night-time ambiance. Perfect if you’re looking to turn the market into an evening out.

Tickets start at $15, with the option to increase your contribution (up to $35) below in ''Add a donation to Akermus''. Ticket sales for this slot go directly to the artists performing.

6:30 PM
$7

Entry to the Akermus Winter Market at this time. Limited capacity for a thoughtful experience. Tea offered.

5:30 PM
$7

Entry to the Akermus Winter Market at this time. Limited capacity for a thoughtful experience. Tea offered.

4:30 PM
$7

Entry to the Akermus Winter Market at this time. Limited capacity for a thoughtful experience. Tea offered.

Add a donation for Akermus

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!