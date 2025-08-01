Islamic Society Of British Columbia

Offered by

Islamic Society Of British Columbia

Al-Hidayiah Shop

Noorani Qaidah (Sunday) item
Noorani Qaidah (Sunday)
$10

Noorani Qaidah: One Book During the Year

Juz Amma (Saturday & Sunday) item
Juz Amma (Saturday & Sunday)
$10

Juz Amma: One Book During the Year

Islamic Studies (Term 1) (Saturday ) item
Islamic Studies (Term 1) (Saturday )
$50

For Saturday School

It includes the Textbook and the Workbook for Term 1.

Arabic Studies (Term 1) ( Sunday) item
Arabic Studies (Term 1) ( Sunday)
$50

For Sunday School

It includes the Textbook and the Workbook for Term 1.

Islamic Studies (Term 2) (Saturday) item
Islamic Studies (Term 2) (Saturday)
$50

For Saturday School

It includes the Textbook and the Workbook for Term 2.

Arabic Studies (Term 2) (Sunday) item
Arabic Studies (Term 2) (Sunday)
$50

For Sunday School

It includes the Textbook and the Workbook for Term 2.

Karate Registration Fees (One-Time)
$25

One-Time Registration Fees for Karate Program

Karate Uniform
$25
Karate Protective Gear
$125

Includes: Gloves, Helmet, Shin Pads

Add a donation for Islamic Society Of British Columbia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!