AAPI Membership

Register your agency as a member of AAPI. Each agency membership includes a single individual membership to represent your agency. To hold an agency membership, your business MUST have a license in good standing with the Alberta Solicitor General.
Individual Membership
CA$25
Register as an individual member of AAPI. Each individual is entitled to vote on the business matters of the association. To hold an individual membership, you MUST have a license in good standing with the Alberta Solicitor General and maintain permanent residency in the province of Alberta.
Associate Membership
CA$10
Register as an associate member of AAPI. This membership is for students entering the field who are unlicensed, or anybody who do not meet the criteria of either the Agency or Individual membership. Associate members do not hold a vote in the associations business.
