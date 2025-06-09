AAPI Membership

Register as an associate member of AAPI. This membership is for students entering the field who are unlicensed, or anybody who do not meet the criteria of either the Agency or Individual membership. Associate members do not hold a vote in the associations business.

Register as an associate member of AAPI. This membership is for students entering the field who are unlicensed, or anybody who do not meet the criteria of either the Agency or Individual membership. Associate members do not hold a vote in the associations business.

seeMoreDetailsMobile