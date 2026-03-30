Alberta Association of the Deaf Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until December 30
This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of Hearing individuals. Voting rights and ability to run for board of directors. *Please note fees are waived for Indigenous Persons*
Valid until December 30
This membership is for Hearing individuals. No voting rights and no ability to run for board of directors.
Valid until December 30
Organizations who wish to be affiliated with AAD.
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