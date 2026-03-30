Alberta Association of the Deaf

Offered by

Alberta Association of the Deaf

About the memberships

Alberta Association of the Deaf Membership

Individual Membership
$15

Valid until December 30

This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of Hearing individuals. Voting rights and ability to run for board of directors. *Please note fees are waived for Indigenous Persons*

Individual Associate Membership
$15

Valid until December 30

This membership is for Hearing individuals. No voting rights and no ability to run for board of directors.

Affiliate Organization Membership
$50

Valid until December 30

Organizations who wish to be affiliated with AAD. 

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