Hummingbird Awards Gala Silent Auction

Starting bid
Enjoy a stay at the beautiful sandy beaches of Playa Del Coco, Costa Rica. This 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom vacation condo is the perfect getaway. This package includes a flight for two anywhere West Jet flies.
West Jet Flight generously donated by West Jet.
Value over $7000.00
Blackout days in effect for this trip:
January 1 - 5, 2026
February 12 - 16, 2026
March 12 - 16, 2026
March 19 - 23, 2026
March 26 - 30, 2026
April 2 - 6, 2026
May 14 - 16, 2026
May 18, 2026
June 25 - July 1, 2026
July 30 - August 3, 2026
September 3 - 7, 2026
September 28 - 30, 2026
October 8 - 10, 2026
October 12, 2026
November 6 - 11, 2026
December 16 - 31, 2026
Generously donated by : Colin and Jennifer Quinlan
Starting bid
Enjoy a stay at the beautiful sandy beaches of Playa Del Coco, Costa Rica. This detached 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home just meters away from the famous Coco Del Playas beach is the perfect getaway for 2-6 people.
Value over $6000.00
Blackout days in effect for this trip:
Generously donated by : Colin and Jennifer Quinlan
Starting bid
A fully loaded bar in one package! Get ready to party! This 'Stock the Bar' item is packed with everything but the bartender. Featuring a wide array of popular liquors for a well-equipped home bar. Perfect for hosting or enjoying a quiet evening in. Place your bid and get ready to shake things up!
Value over $600
Includes:
Generously donated by: Alberta Diabetes Foundation Board of Directors.
Starting bid
Calling all Oilers fans! Get ready to feel the electric atmosphere at Rogers Place! This package offers an unforgettable night of high-energy NHL action. Imagine cheering for the Oilers in person, surrounded by fellow fans, and making memories that will last a lifetime. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a thrilling night of hockey in Oil Country!
Loge tickets for 4 - Sec LOGE24, Row 1A, Seats 1-4
Value : $2000.00
Generously Donated by : Dave Daigle - Stone Tucker Instruments
Starting bid
Dive into the heart of the action with this premier Edmonton Oilers package. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just hopping on the bandwagon, this is your chance to own a piece of hockey history and enjoy a night out! Bid on the January 6th, 2026 game and a Leon Draisaitl jersey! Secure your seats for an exhilarating game. This is the ultimate gift for any hockey enthusiast!
Tickets for 2 - Sec , Row 1A, Seats
Value : $2000.00
Generously Donated by : Sal Ammirato
Starting bid
Sparkle and Stun with a Classic Diamond Tennis Necklace.
Be the envy of all your friends when you wear this stunning, elegant piece around your neck. A true showstopper, this timeless diamond tennis necklace adds a touch of glamour to any outfit, whether it's for a black-tie event or a sophisticated night out on the town.
14K White Gold - Diamond Tennis Necklace. This necklace is complete with a bar and pin construction, box and tongue clasp with figure 8 safety catch. There are 201 brilliant cut lab diamonds set in four claw settings.
Approximate retail value: $10,000
Generously donated by Jedco Jewellers
Starting bid
In honor of World Diabetes Day, celebrated annually today, this stunning open circle necklace carries a special message of unity and hope for the global diabetes community. The brilliant blue sapphire perfectly mirror the official "blue circle" symbol, signifying our collective strength in the fight against diabetes.
This necklace has an open design and is set with a large round cut sapphire set in a four claw setting in the centre of the pendant. There are 18 diamonds in a shared claw setting around the circle.
Approximate Retail Value $3000.00
Generously donated by Jedco Jewellers
Starting bid
Dive into the heart of Edmonton's craft scene with this spectacular Campio Brewery Co. basket! This package offers an exclusive taste of locally-brewed ingenuity, combining the best of their offerings with a behind-the-scenes look at where the magic happens.
Package Includes:
Dinner for Two: Enjoy an authentic Detroit-style deep dish pizza (like the popular "The Big MacDavid") and other Alberta-inspired cuisine at either their downtown location.
Brewery Tour: A guided tour for two, offering an up-close look at the brewing vats and small-batch process that defines Campio's craft.
Swag: Assorted Campio merchandise
Approximate Retail Value: $500.00
Generously donated by : Michael Paruby and Campio Brewing.
Starting bid
Seize this rare opportunity to play at one of the most sought-after private courses in the Edmonton area! This package offers an unparalleled day of golf for four at the prestigious
Belvedere Golf & Country Club
The Experience:
Belvedere Golf: A round of golf for four guests at the beautiful, member-focused 18-hole championship course in Sherwood Park, known for its pristine conditions and challenging play.
Dinner at Belvedere: Enjoy a delicious post-round meal with a $50 gift certificate to the Belvedere's excellent dining facilities, known for their fine dining and group options.
The Derrick Club: Take home some exclusive swag from The Derrick's pro shop, a memento from one of Edmonton's top-tier facilities.
Franklin Templton Golf cooler.
Approximate Retail Value: $1000.00
Generously donated by the Belvedere Golf and Country Club, The Derrick Golf and Country club, and Mark Dickson
Starting bid
Bid on peace of mind with a $500 gift certificate to Fountain Tire! The winner can use this certificate for anything from a set of new tires to essential mechanical services, ensuring their vehicle is safe and ready for Edmonton's roads, regardless of the season. This practical item is a valuable investment in vehicle safety and reliability.
Generously donated by Jason Herle at Fountain Tire
Starting bid
Own a piece of The Hummingbird Gala's legacy with this breathtaking, one-of-a-kind jewelry set. Custom-designed exclusively for this event in honor of World Diabetes Day, this stunning tennis bracelet and matching earrings feature vibrant blue sapphires nestled among brilliant white diamonds, forming a continuous circle that symbolizes unity, health, and the ongoing fight against diabetes. This set is a true collector's item and a sparkling testament to your support for a vital cause.
Approximate Retail Value $5000.00
Generously donated by Jedco Jewellers
