Hosted by

Alberta Homeward Hound Rescue Bureau

About this event

Sales closed

Alberta Homeward Hound Rescue Bureau's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9111 150 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5E 2N5, Canada

Pretty as a Picture Photography Session item
Pretty as a Picture Photography Session
$175

Starting bid

Professional photography session with Pretty as a Picture, tailored to boudoir, branding, or beauty portraits. Includes consultation and shoot; valued at $550.

Professional Take-Home Teeth Whitening Kit – Dental Haus item
Professional Take-Home Teeth Whitening Kit – Dental Haus
$100

Starting bid

Custom whitening package from Dental Haus including top and bottom trays and two syringes of professional whitening solution (scan required for impressions). Estimated value $300.

-Scan required @ Dental Haus 780-433-3368-


Arbonne Gift Basket. item
Arbonne Gift Basket.
$90

Starting bid

Arbonne wellness gift basket featuring Pomegranate Flavour Ginseng Fizz Tabs, BeWell Vitamin D3 & K2 spray, Nectarine hand lotion, Shea Butter handwash, and Shea Butter body wash. A full-body self-care collection from a clean, plant-powered brand. Valued at $260.00.

Specialty Pet Urn - WhiskerTorium item
Specialty Pet Urn - WhiskerTorium
$75

Starting bid

Specialty Pet Urn in a beautiful case, and a signed children’s book from WhiskerTorium.

Contents: Pedestal Heart WhiskerTorium in blue with a hammered nickel base (a PET URN) and a signed copy of Bosco and the Rainbow Bridge.   

Total Value: $225

WhiskerTorium offers unique and artistic pet memorial keepsakes, with a special focus on innovative pet urns. Our approach provides pet owners with meaningful ways to commemorate their pets’ lives, celebrating the special bond between pets and their owners through beautifully crafted keepsakes. Bosco’s journey over the Rainbow Bridge is a heartfelt tale of love, friendship, and the unbreakable bond between pets and their families. At WhiskerTorium, we cherish these special connections and understand how challenging it can be to say goodbye to a beloved friend.

1 Hour Mediumship Session item
1 Hour Mediumship Session item
1 Hour Mediumship Session
$80

Starting bid

Briar Pashko is a psychic-medium, Reiki master, and shamanic healer. She forges soul-level connections with each of her clients, and brings messages and gentle guidance from Spirit. Her philosophy, "From Spirit, through Spirit, with Spirit, to Spirit," encapsulates her dedication to creating a bridge between the physical and Spirit realms, and communicating with compassion and integrity.  Now, Briar shares her intimate knowledge of Spirit, offering wisdom and guidance with tact and decorum - as much as she and Spirit can muster! She offers one-on-one psychic and mediumship sessions, group sessions, mentorship, and classes. https://www.briarpashko.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawOMZ9RleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFZZ2FjbUp1blJlbHBRbFJZc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHu5MkDHUXeJX3NTcYU64iR3JKClLxvrp_s1VVLSELM-yM71XCn0dYzqQF07c_aem_kJC1OIaaMrMI-4yhAV4xmw

4-Week Membership to F45 Training Westmount item
4-Week Membership to F45 Training Westmount
$85

Starting bid

Four weeks of unlimited F45 classes at Westmount studio, combining HIIT, strength, and functional training in 45-minute team workouts. Valued at $240.


Our Sacred temple Massage and Gift Basket item
Our Sacred temple Massage and Gift Basket item
Our Sacred temple Massage and Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Give yourself the gift of a 90 Minute Therapeutic Massage and self-care goodie basket! Cherise Batchelor is a Registered massage Therapist of 14 years & Reiki Master. You can book your session online at oursacredtemple.janeapp.com Or you can email, call or text Cherise! Phone 780-239-6957 or [email protected]

Hair Swag Bag & Financial Review with Jessica Parchoma item
Hair Swag Bag & Financial Review with Jessica Parchoma
$60

Starting bid

Pamper yourself or someone you love with a Hair Swag Bag and take care of “future you” with a financial review. As a financial broker, Jessica helps clients save money, move toward financial independence, and feel confident about their future—whether you’re just starting out at 18, building in your 30s, or planning retirement at 60. Valued at $200.00.

Personal Care Gift Basket item
Personal Care Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Indulge in over $200 CAD of salon-quality hair care with this luxurious, stylist-approved gift basket. Perfect for gifting, pampering yourself, or elevating everyday hair routines.

This basket includes:

  • Mint Mizu Black Detangling Brush – Premium dual-bristle brush that reduces breakage, smooths frizz, and adds shine on wet or dry hair.
  • Amika “Everyday Magic” Bestsellers Mini Set – Travel-size trio of favourites:
    • Soulfood Nourishing Mask (deep moisture and softness)
    • Perk Up Dry Shampoo (instant, lightweight refresh)
    • The Wizard Primer (detangles, heat-protects, boosts shine)
  • Design.Me Volume Shampoo & Conditioner (2 oz pouches) – Lightweight, volumizing duo that adds fullness and body while staying gentle and colour-safe; perfect for travel or the gym bag.
  • Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector (50 ml) – Concentrated at-home bond-building treatment that repairs, strengthens, and restores softness and shine.
  • Wella Invigo Brilliance Colour Care Trio – Full Sizes
    • Invigo Brilliance Fine/Normal Shampoo (300 ml) – Colour-protecting shampoo with antioxidants and diamond dust to maintain vibrant, shiny hair.
  • Wella Invigo Brilliance Conditioner (200 ml) – Hydrating conditioner that detangles, smooths, and locks in colour brightness and softness.
  • Invigo Brilliance Miracle BB Leave-In Spray (150 ml) – Lightweight, multi-benefit leave-in spray that boosts shine, enhances colour radiance, controls frizz, detangles, and protects hair without weight.

A dream bundle for anyone who loves healthy, shiny, salon-worthy hair at home.

Park Veterinary Clinic Sherwood Park item
Park Veterinary Clinic Sherwood Park
$80

Starting bid

Park Veterinary Clinic Sherwood Park

This certificate entitles you to a wellness exam for your pet at Park Veterinary Clinic in Sherwood Park, including up to three annual vaccines and a bag of treats! Total retail value: $200. 

Park is known for its caring and compassionate staff, extended hours (open till 8 pm Mon-Thu and on Saturdays), and urgent care options. 


Hand Blown Citrus Glass Ornament Set item
Hand Blown Citrus Glass Ornament Set item
Hand Blown Citrus Glass Ornament Set item
Hand Blown Citrus Glass Ornament Set
$90

Starting bid

Hand Blown Citrus Glass Ornament Set displayed on a black metal stand. Valued at 180.00

$175 Gift Certificate - Tamara Newton Tattoo Certificate item
$175 Gift Certificate - Tamara Newton Tattoo Certificate item
$175 Gift Certificate - Tamara Newton Tattoo Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Gift certificate for $175 toward a custom tattoo with Tamara Newton at Incantations Electric Tattoo. Expires December 2026; ideal for someone ready to book new ink or finish an existing piece. Does not include $25.00 supply fee and GST at time of services. Cannot split into multiple sessions.

Full Circle Aesthetics Gift Voucher value of $150.00. item
Full Circle Aesthetics Gift Voucher value of $150.00.
$60

Starting bid

Full Circle Aesthetics Gift Voucher value of $150.00.

At Full Circle Aesthetics, we provide personalized treatments such as custom facials, gentle skin rejuvenation from least invasive to most invasive, depending on your own unique goals. These services are designed to nourish and enhance your skin's natural texture, tone, and glow, ensuring that you leave feeling refreshed and confident in your natural appearance.

90-Minute Holistic Nervous System Healing Session – Wizdom L item
90-Minute Holistic Nervous System Healing Session – Wizdom L
$30

Starting bid

90-Minute Holistic Nervous System Healing Session – Wizdom Living with Zorana

A restorative session blending energy alignment, somatic work, and intuitive healing to bring the body out of stress and into calm. Perfect for anyone seeking grounding, clarity, and nervous system regulation. In-person or virtual.

Value: $144


Wine & Chocolate Basket item
Wine & Chocolate Basket
$40

Starting bid

Indulgent wine and chocolate basket including one bottle of Italian red, one California Cabernet Sauvignon, one French Malbec, and assorted chocolates. Perfect for a cozy night in or holiday hosting. Valued at $130.00.

Angel Child - By Freedom Adams Lingenfelter item
Angel Child - By Freedom Adams Lingenfelter
$50

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind framed artwork featuring a beautiful angelic child with soft wings and radiant curls. Created exclusively for the First Womanition Fashion & Trade Show, this piece blends innocence, strength, and divine presence.  Valued at $100

Ruffingtons Palace Dog Grooming item
Ruffingtons Palace Dog Grooming item
Ruffingtons Palace Dog Grooming
$30

Starting bid

A full groom service with bath, dry, brush, nails, ears, glands, de-shed, skin calming treatment. One grooming experience.  Specializing in senior and anxious dogs.  $100.00 Value

One Night Stay - Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals item
One Night Stay - Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals item
One Night Stay - Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals item
One Night Stay - Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals
$60

Starting bid

Welcome to  Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals!

Located 45mins west of Edmonton near Onoway on Land rich with old growth forest, wetland and open field with space and trails to walk and wander.


The main and largest ‘Cedar Cabin’ has power, wood stove (with ready to use, split wood) electric heat, queen size Murphy bed, love seat, chair, art table, writing desk, small fridge, kettle, hot plate, coffee maker, bottled water, compost toilet (using wood chips), comfy porch seating, quiet area with forest views, walking trails. Reading material, puzzles and games for your use as you rest, recharge and reconnect (wifi limited to shared kitchen area).

Full access to our shared community kitchen and bathroom (with shower) available nearby.

You get a one night stay, valued at $100.00 (4pm check in to 2pm the next day)

as well as a 10% discount if booking more than one consecutive night.

Open to bookings in  November, December and January with a minimum of one weeks notice as availability allows.

Contact Dawn at [email protected] with any questions and to book.

Check out our fb page 'Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals' for more information.


Custom Self-care Gift Basket item
Custom Self-care Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Curated self-care basket featuring a Nodpod cup with cozy, Living Royal ankle socks, Nóta magnetic monogram bookmark, Bead Stackers earrings, meditation cards, candles, and an eye pillow. A cozy, thoughtful package for rest and reflection. Estimated value $100.00.


Warrior Mask – Designed and Created by Freedom Adams-Lingen item
Warrior Mask – Designed and Created by Freedom Adams-Lingen
$40

Starting bid

Warrior Mask – Designed and Created by Freedom Adams-Lingenfelter

A striking, bold, and intricate mask portrait rich in symbolism and cultural depth. This vibrant piece was created exclusively for the First Womanition Fashion & Trade Show and will not be reproduced. Value: $100

Gourmet Dog Soup and Flavoured Snacking item
Gourmet Dog Soup and Flavoured Snacking item
Gourmet Dog Soup and Flavoured Snacking
$45

Starting bid

A pack of 6 Gourmet Soup for Dogs accompanied by delicious Christmas flavoured snacks for dessert. Valued at 90.00

Breathe & Receive: A Whole-Hearted Healing Session Tess item
Breathe & Receive: A Whole-Hearted Healing Session Tess
$20

Starting bid

Breathe & Receive: A Whole-Hearted Healing Session Tess @ 587-590-5280

Expires March 31, 2026. Value $88.00 for a session

In a world where stress and burnout pull us in every direction, this offering brings you gently back to yourself. Through guided heart-focused breathing and emotional regulation practices, you’ll learn how to calm your nervous system and reconnect to your inner clarity. Layered with a soothing Reiki treatment, this experience helps release energetic tension, ease overwhelm, and create space for deeper alignment.

Discover a restorative blend of science-backed HeartMath® coherence techniques and intuitive, hands-on Reiki with Tess. This session is designed to bring your mind, body, and heart back into harmony.

You’ll leave the session with simple, supportive practices that you can use anytime to stay grounded, open-hearted, and centred—long after the session ends.

 

What’s Included:

●      Personalized HeartMath® coherence and breathing guidance

●      Hands-on Reiki for energetic clearing and nervous system reset

●      Take-home integration tools to support ongoing balance and clarity

 

Bring a notebook, some water and an open mind and heart to truly Breathe and Receive.

Peruvian Woven Table Runner item
Peruvian Woven Table Runner
$20

Starting bid

Handwoven Peruvian table runner in rich pink, red, and black tones. Adds a vibrant global accent to a dining table, sideboard, or altar. Donated by Tania Bosch. Valued at $75.00.

Dodds Design - Women’s Beaded Necklace with Cross item
Dodds Design - Women’s Beaded Necklace with Cross
$20

Starting bid

Women’s Beaded Necklace with Cross

Donated by: Dodds Design Value $75.00

Shaughn Myrah -Mountain Smithing, Stony Plain item
Shaughn Myrah -Mountain Smithing, Stony Plain item
Shaughn Myrah -Mountain Smithing, Stony Plain
$20

Starting bid

4” blade hunting knife & leather sheath handcrafted by Shaughn Myrah -Mountain Smithing, Stony Plain

EarthGroove Sweatshirt item
EarthGroove Sweatshirt item
EarthGroove Sweatshirt
$32.50

Starting bid

Cozy EarthGroove sweatshirt from a local Edmonton activewear brand that celebrates creativity, community, and connection to the earth. Great for walks, hikes, or weekends at home. Valued at $65.00.

Custom-Made Animal Mask item
Custom-Made Animal Mask
$20

Starting bid

Custom-Made Animal Mask - Onyx Masks

Onyx Masks will make for you a custom animal mask to your specifications. Item includes consultation to determine design.

About Mask Maker

Live (They/Them) is a Therian and mask-maker from Edmonton. They enjoy figure skating, violin and quadrobics.

Valued at $50.00 Feline Mask, $60.00 Canine Mask

Zebra and Giraffe Paintings item
Zebra and Giraffe Paintings
$30

Starting bid

Pair of framed wildlife prints featuring a zebra and giraffe. A great set for a child’s room, hallway, or animal-themed space. Valued at $60.00.

PetValue Gift Bag item
PetValue Gift Bag
$30

Starting bid

Pet Valu gift bag including a $15 self-wash gift card, chew toy, compostable waste bags with holder, raw dog treats, and a dog cookie. A fun little haul for your pup. Estimated value $40.00.

Silpada Earrings item
Silpada Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Silpada Square Diamond Stud Earrings - Valued at $60.00


Basket from Backyard Birds (Spruce Grove) item
Basket from Backyard Birds (Spruce Grove)
$15

Starting bid

Bird feeder and seed bundle from Backyard Birds in Spruce Grove. Ideal for attracting local songbirds and adding life to any yard, balcony, or garden. Total value $50.00.


Wooden Giraffe Statues item
Wooden Giraffe Statues
$30

Starting bid

Two tall carved wooden giraffe statues that make a striking décor statement on the floor or a low shelf. Perfect for safari or animal-themed décor lovers. Valued at $50.00.

EarthGroove Buff item
EarthGroove Buff item
EarthGroove Buff
$20

Starting bid

Versatile EarthGroove buff that can be worn as a neck warmer, headband, or face cover on chilly days. Lightweight and easy to tuck into a pocket or pack. Valued at $40.00.

Honey from Leggoland Honey item
Honey from Leggoland Honey
$15

Starting bid

Assortment of local honey from Leggoland Honey, created by twin brother beekeepers. Creamed, unpasteurized honey that’s thick, spreadable, and perfect for toast, tea, and baking. Flavours may include orange, raspberry, vanilla, chocolate, peppermint, cinnamon, or maple. Total value $40.00.

Local Pebble Handcrafted Gemstone Bracelets (3) item
Local Pebble Handcrafted Gemstone Bracelets (3)
$15

Starting bid

Set of three handcrafted gemstone bracelets from Local Pebble. Wear them stacked together or mix them into your own bracelet collection. Neutral tones make them easy to style with anything. Valued at $40.00.

Custom Made Purse from Kenya item
Custom Made Purse from Kenya
$30

Starting bid

Handcrafted textile and leather purse made in Kenya, featuring traditional patterns and sturdy construction. A unique statement bag that also tells a global story. Estimated value $80.00.

Custom leather gloves item
Custom leather gloves
$20

Starting bid

Pair of custom leather gloves available in multiple sizes. Warm, durable, and ideal for Alberta winters. Valued at $35.00.

Dodds Design - Women’s Beetle Beaded Bracelet item
Dodds Design - Women’s Beetle Beaded Bracelet
$7.50

Starting bid

Handcrafted bracelet from Dodds Design featuring a detailed beetle charm and coordinating beads. A fun conversation piece for the insect or nature lover. Valued at $30.00.

Christmas Candles item
Christmas Candles
$15

Starting bid

Festive decorative Christmas candles that add warmth and sparkle to your holiday décor and help brighten long Edmonton winters. Valued at $25.00.

3 Piece Faux Plants item
3 Piece Faux Plants
$5

Starting bid

Set of three modern faux succulent plants in matching pots. Perfect for desks, shelves, or small spaces where you want greenery without the watering schedule. Valued at $20.00.

Anytime Bold Round Button Earring item
Anytime Bold Round Button Earring
$5

Starting bid

Statement round button earrings from Anytime Bold with a warm, modern pattern. Easy way to add a pop of colour to any outfit. Valued at $25.00.

Dodds Design - Men’s Black Beaded Bracelet item
Dodds Design - Men’s Black Beaded Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Men’s black gemstone beaded bracelet from Dodds Design—subtle, versatile, and easy to pair with everyday wear. Valued at $25.00.

Dodds Design - Men’s Green1 Beaded Bracelet item
Dodds Design - Men’s Green1 Beaded Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Men’s green gemstone beaded bracelet from Dodds Design, perfect on its own or stacked with other pieces. Valued at $25.00.


Hand-Crafted “Forever Plant” – Made With Thrifted item
Hand-Crafted “Forever Plant” – Made With Thrifted
$5

Starting bid

Hand-Crafted “Forever Plant” – Made With Thrifted Treasures & Intention

Tess 587-590-5280

This one-of-a-kind forever plant is a true celebration of creativity, sustainability, and love. Every bead in this arrangement has been carefully hand-selected from thrifted and forgotten jewelry; pieces that once had a life of their own and have now been transformed into something new, vibrant, and full of character.


The pottery vessel was also discovered second-hand: a small, imperfectly perfect pot that someone once put aside, now given a second story. Together, the beads and pottery create a sculptural plant that will never wilt, fade, or outgrow its home.


Each stem was individually crafted, shaped, and arranged with patience and intention.

It is a truly priceless gift to yourself or something you hold dear to your heart. 

A forever plant for someone who appreciates handmade work, sustainability, and the magic of giving new life to old things.


Mama and Baby Otter Stuffy item
Mama and Baby Otter Stuffy
$5

Starting bid

Soft plush otter duo featuring a mama and baby—perfect for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves river animals. Valued at $20.00.

EarthGroove Headband item
EarthGroove Headband item
EarthGroove Headband
$7.50

Starting bid

Soft EarthGroove headband designed to keep ears warm and hair in place during outdoor adventures or workouts. Valued at $15.00.

EarthGroove Totebag item
EarthGroove Totebag item
EarthGroove Totebag
$7.50

Starting bid

Reusable EarthGroove tote bag—perfect for groceries, gym gear, or everyday errands while showing off a local brand. Valued at $15.00.

Size Medium - Animal Print T-Shirt - Cow item
Size Medium - Animal Print T-Shirt - Cow
$5

Starting bid

Soft pink t-shirt in size medium featuring an adorable cow graphic. Fun everyday tee for animal lovers.

Size Large Lot - Animal PrintShirt - Cow & Baby Cow item
Size Large Lot - Animal PrintShirt - Cow & Baby Cow item
Size Large Lot - Animal PrintShirt - Cow & Baby Cow
$5

Starting bid

Lot of 2 Long-sleeve animal print shirt in size large with a bold cow design. Great for layering in cooler weather.

Personal Tax Return Package – 2 Vouchers. item
Personal Tax Return Package – 2 Vouchers.
$135

Starting bid

Includes two vouchers, and each voucher is valid for one Canadian personal income tax return (T1) prepared by CM Williamson Professional Corporation, a local public accounting practice firm in Edmonton.

 

The winner can use both vouchers personally or keep one and gift the second voucher to a friend or family member.

 

Returns are professionally prepared, reviewed, and electronically filed, with a focus on accuracy, compliance, and making sure you’re not leaving money on the table.

 

Includes:

  • Two (2) vouchers, each good for one individual T1 tax return
  • Preparation and e-filing of each return
  • Typical income sources such as:
    • Employment income
    • Pension, CPP, and OAS
    • RRSP contributions and withdrawals
    • Basic investment slips (T3s/T5s) and basic investment income
  • Brief email or phone follow-up to answer basic questions about the completed return

 

Conditions:

  • Vouchers are valid for 2025 tax year returns.
  • Vouchers may be used by the winner or gifted to others. Each voucher is valid for one person / one tax year only.
  • Does not include: corporate tax returns, US returns, complex multi-year cleanup, or advanced tax planning engagements.

Appointments must be booked in advance with CM Williamson Professional Corporation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!