Alberta Homeward Hound Rescue Bureau's Silent Auction

Welcome to Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals!

Located 45mins west of Edmonton near Onoway on Land rich with old growth forest, wetland and open field with space and trails to walk and wander.





The main and largest ‘Cedar Cabin’ has power, wood stove (with ready to use, split wood) electric heat, queen size Murphy bed, love seat, chair, art table, writing desk, small fridge, kettle, hot plate, coffee maker, bottled water, compost toilet (using wood chips), comfy porch seating, quiet area with forest views, walking trails. Reading material, puzzles and games for your use as you rest, recharge and reconnect (wifi limited to shared kitchen area).

Full access to our shared community kitchen and bathroom (with shower) available nearby.

You get a one night stay, valued at $100.00 (4pm check in to 2pm the next day)

as well as a 10% discount if booking more than one consecutive night.

Open to bookings in November, December and January with a minimum of one weeks notice as availability allows.

Contact Dawn at [email protected] with any questions and to book.

Check out our fb page 'Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals' for more information.



