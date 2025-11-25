Alberta Homeward Hound Rescue Bureau's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Professional photography session with Pretty as a Picture, tailored to boudoir, branding, or beauty portraits. Includes consultation and shoot; valued at $550.
Custom whitening package from Dental Haus including top and bottom trays and two syringes of professional whitening solution (scan required for impressions). Estimated value $300.
-Scan required @ Dental Haus 780-433-3368-
Arbonne wellness gift basket featuring Pomegranate Flavour Ginseng Fizz Tabs, BeWell Vitamin D3 & K2 spray, Nectarine hand lotion, Shea Butter handwash, and Shea Butter body wash. A full-body self-care collection from a clean, plant-powered brand. Valued at $260.00.
Specialty Pet Urn in a beautiful case, and a signed children’s book from WhiskerTorium.
Contents: Pedestal Heart WhiskerTorium in blue with a hammered nickel base (a PET URN) and a signed copy of Bosco and the Rainbow Bridge.
Total Value: $225
WhiskerTorium offers unique and artistic pet memorial keepsakes, with a special focus on innovative pet urns. Our approach provides pet owners with meaningful ways to commemorate their pets’ lives, celebrating the special bond between pets and their owners through beautifully crafted keepsakes. Bosco’s journey over the Rainbow Bridge is a heartfelt tale of love, friendship, and the unbreakable bond between pets and their families. At WhiskerTorium, we cherish these special connections and understand how challenging it can be to say goodbye to a beloved friend.
Briar Pashko is a psychic-medium, Reiki master, and shamanic healer. She forges soul-level connections with each of her clients, and brings messages and gentle guidance from Spirit. Her philosophy, "From Spirit, through Spirit, with Spirit, to Spirit," encapsulates her dedication to creating a bridge between the physical and Spirit realms, and communicating with compassion and integrity. Now, Briar shares her intimate knowledge of Spirit, offering wisdom and guidance with tact and decorum - as much as she and Spirit can muster! She offers one-on-one psychic and mediumship sessions, group sessions, mentorship, and classes. https://www.briarpashko.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawOMZ9RleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFZZ2FjbUp1blJlbHBRbFJZc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHu5MkDHUXeJX3NTcYU64iR3JKClLxvrp_s1VVLSELM-yM71XCn0dYzqQF07c_aem_kJC1OIaaMrMI-4yhAV4xmw
Four weeks of unlimited F45 classes at Westmount studio, combining HIIT, strength, and functional training in 45-minute team workouts. Valued at $240.
Give yourself the gift of a 90 Minute Therapeutic Massage and self-care goodie basket! Cherise Batchelor is a Registered massage Therapist of 14 years & Reiki Master. You can book your session online at oursacredtemple.janeapp.com Or you can email, call or text Cherise! Phone 780-239-6957 or [email protected]
Pamper yourself or someone you love with a Hair Swag Bag and take care of “future you” with a financial review. As a financial broker, Jessica helps clients save money, move toward financial independence, and feel confident about their future—whether you’re just starting out at 18, building in your 30s, or planning retirement at 60. Valued at $200.00.
Indulge in over $200 CAD of salon-quality hair care with this luxurious, stylist-approved gift basket. Perfect for gifting, pampering yourself, or elevating everyday hair routines.
This basket includes:
A dream bundle for anyone who loves healthy, shiny, salon-worthy hair at home.
Park Veterinary Clinic Sherwood Park
This certificate entitles you to a wellness exam for your pet at Park Veterinary Clinic in Sherwood Park, including up to three annual vaccines and a bag of treats! Total retail value: $200.
Park is known for its caring and compassionate staff, extended hours (open till 8 pm Mon-Thu and on Saturdays), and urgent care options.
Hand Blown Citrus Glass Ornament Set displayed on a black metal stand. Valued at 180.00
Gift certificate for $175 toward a custom tattoo with Tamara Newton at Incantations Electric Tattoo. Expires December 2026; ideal for someone ready to book new ink or finish an existing piece. Does not include $25.00 supply fee and GST at time of services. Cannot split into multiple sessions.
90-Minute Holistic Nervous System Healing Session – Wizdom Living with Zorana
A restorative session blending energy alignment, somatic work, and intuitive healing to bring the body out of stress and into calm. Perfect for anyone seeking grounding, clarity, and nervous system regulation. In-person or virtual.
Value: $144
Indulgent wine and chocolate basket including one bottle of Italian red, one California Cabernet Sauvignon, one French Malbec, and assorted chocolates. Perfect for a cozy night in or holiday hosting. Valued at $130.00.
A one-of-a-kind framed artwork featuring a beautiful angelic child with soft wings and radiant curls. Created exclusively for the First Womanition Fashion & Trade Show, this piece blends innocence, strength, and divine presence. Valued at $100
A full groom service with bath, dry, brush, nails, ears, glands, de-shed, skin calming treatment. One grooming experience. Specializing in senior and anxious dogs. $100.00 Value
Welcome to Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals!
Located 45mins west of Edmonton near Onoway on Land rich with old growth forest, wetland and open field with space and trails to walk and wander.
The main and largest ‘Cedar Cabin’ has power, wood stove (with ready to use, split wood) electric heat, queen size Murphy bed, love seat, chair, art table, writing desk, small fridge, kettle, hot plate, coffee maker, bottled water, compost toilet (using wood chips), comfy porch seating, quiet area with forest views, walking trails. Reading material, puzzles and games for your use as you rest, recharge and reconnect (wifi limited to shared kitchen area).
Full access to our shared community kitchen and bathroom (with shower) available nearby.
You get a one night stay, valued at $100.00 (4pm check in to 2pm the next day)
as well as a 10% discount if booking more than one consecutive night.
Open to bookings in November, December and January with a minimum of one weeks notice as availability allows.
Contact Dawn at [email protected] with any questions and to book.
Check out our fb page 'Forest Retreat Cabin Rentals' for more information.
Curated self-care basket featuring a Nodpod cup with cozy, Living Royal ankle socks, Nóta magnetic monogram bookmark, Bead Stackers earrings, meditation cards, candles, and an eye pillow. A cozy, thoughtful package for rest and reflection. Estimated value $100.00.
Warrior Mask – Designed and Created by Freedom Adams-Lingenfelter
A striking, bold, and intricate mask portrait rich in symbolism and cultural depth. This vibrant piece was created exclusively for the First Womanition Fashion & Trade Show and will not be reproduced. Value: $100
A pack of 6 Gourmet Soup for Dogs accompanied by delicious Christmas flavoured snacks for dessert. Valued at 90.00
Breathe & Receive: A Whole-Hearted Healing Session Tess @ 587-590-5280
Expires March 31, 2026. Value $88.00 for a session
In a world where stress and burnout pull us in every direction, this offering brings you gently back to yourself. Through guided heart-focused breathing and emotional regulation practices, you’ll learn how to calm your nervous system and reconnect to your inner clarity. Layered with a soothing Reiki treatment, this experience helps release energetic tension, ease overwhelm, and create space for deeper alignment.
Discover a restorative blend of science-backed HeartMath® coherence techniques and intuitive, hands-on Reiki with Tess. This session is designed to bring your mind, body, and heart back into harmony.
You’ll leave the session with simple, supportive practices that you can use anytime to stay grounded, open-hearted, and centred—long after the session ends.
What’s Included:
● Personalized HeartMath® coherence and breathing guidance
● Hands-on Reiki for energetic clearing and nervous system reset
● Take-home integration tools to support ongoing balance and clarity
Bring a notebook, some water and an open mind and heart to truly Breathe and Receive.
Handwoven Peruvian table runner in rich pink, red, and black tones. Adds a vibrant global accent to a dining table, sideboard, or altar. Donated by Tania Bosch. Valued at $75.00.
Women’s Beaded Necklace with Cross
Donated by: Dodds Design Value $75.00
4” blade hunting knife & leather sheath handcrafted by Shaughn Myrah -Mountain Smithing, Stony Plain
Cozy EarthGroove sweatshirt from a local Edmonton activewear brand that celebrates creativity, community, and connection to the earth. Great for walks, hikes, or weekends at home. Valued at $65.00.
Custom-Made Animal Mask - Onyx Masks
Onyx Masks will make for you a custom animal mask to your specifications. Item includes consultation to determine design.
About Mask Maker
Live (They/Them) is a Therian and mask-maker from Edmonton. They enjoy figure skating, violin and quadrobics.
Valued at $50.00 Feline Mask, $60.00 Canine Mask
Pair of framed wildlife prints featuring a zebra and giraffe. A great set for a child’s room, hallway, or animal-themed space. Valued at $60.00.
Pet Valu gift bag including a $15 self-wash gift card, chew toy, compostable waste bags with holder, raw dog treats, and a dog cookie. A fun little haul for your pup. Estimated value $40.00.
Silpada Square Diamond Stud Earrings - Valued at $60.00
Bird feeder and seed bundle from Backyard Birds in Spruce Grove. Ideal for attracting local songbirds and adding life to any yard, balcony, or garden. Total value $50.00.
Two tall carved wooden giraffe statues that make a striking décor statement on the floor or a low shelf. Perfect for safari or animal-themed décor lovers. Valued at $50.00.
Versatile EarthGroove buff that can be worn as a neck warmer, headband, or face cover on chilly days. Lightweight and easy to tuck into a pocket or pack. Valued at $40.00.
Assortment of local honey from Leggoland Honey, created by twin brother beekeepers. Creamed, unpasteurized honey that’s thick, spreadable, and perfect for toast, tea, and baking. Flavours may include orange, raspberry, vanilla, chocolate, peppermint, cinnamon, or maple. Total value $40.00.
Set of three handcrafted gemstone bracelets from Local Pebble. Wear them stacked together or mix them into your own bracelet collection. Neutral tones make them easy to style with anything. Valued at $40.00.
Handcrafted textile and leather purse made in Kenya, featuring traditional patterns and sturdy construction. A unique statement bag that also tells a global story. Estimated value $80.00.
Pair of custom leather gloves available in multiple sizes. Warm, durable, and ideal for Alberta winters. Valued at $35.00.
Handcrafted bracelet from Dodds Design featuring a detailed beetle charm and coordinating beads. A fun conversation piece for the insect or nature lover. Valued at $30.00.
Festive decorative Christmas candles that add warmth and sparkle to your holiday décor and help brighten long Edmonton winters. Valued at $25.00.
Set of three modern faux succulent plants in matching pots. Perfect for desks, shelves, or small spaces where you want greenery without the watering schedule. Valued at $20.00.
Statement round button earrings from Anytime Bold with a warm, modern pattern. Easy way to add a pop of colour to any outfit. Valued at $25.00.
Men’s black gemstone beaded bracelet from Dodds Design—subtle, versatile, and easy to pair with everyday wear. Valued at $25.00.
Men’s green gemstone beaded bracelet from Dodds Design, perfect on its own or stacked with other pieces. Valued at $25.00.
Hand-Crafted “Forever Plant” – Made With Thrifted Treasures & Intention
Tess 587-590-5280
This one-of-a-kind forever plant is a true celebration of creativity, sustainability, and love. Every bead in this arrangement has been carefully hand-selected from thrifted and forgotten jewelry; pieces that once had a life of their own and have now been transformed into something new, vibrant, and full of character.
The pottery vessel was also discovered second-hand: a small, imperfectly perfect pot that someone once put aside, now given a second story. Together, the beads and pottery create a sculptural plant that will never wilt, fade, or outgrow its home.
Each stem was individually crafted, shaped, and arranged with patience and intention.
It is a truly priceless gift to yourself or something you hold dear to your heart.
A forever plant for someone who appreciates handmade work, sustainability, and the magic of giving new life to old things.
Soft plush otter duo featuring a mama and baby—perfect for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves river animals. Valued at $20.00.
Soft EarthGroove headband designed to keep ears warm and hair in place during outdoor adventures or workouts. Valued at $15.00.
Reusable EarthGroove tote bag—perfect for groceries, gym gear, or everyday errands while showing off a local brand. Valued at $15.00.
Soft pink t-shirt in size medium featuring an adorable cow graphic. Fun everyday tee for animal lovers.
Lot of 2 Long-sleeve animal print shirt in size large with a bold cow design. Great for layering in cooler weather.
Includes two vouchers, and each voucher is valid for one Canadian personal income tax return (T1) prepared by CM Williamson Professional Corporation, a local public accounting practice firm in Edmonton.
The winner can use both vouchers personally or keep one and gift the second voucher to a friend or family member.
Returns are professionally prepared, reviewed, and electronically filed, with a focus on accuracy, compliance, and making sure you’re not leaving money on the table.
Includes:
Conditions:
Appointments must be booked in advance with CM Williamson Professional Corporation.
