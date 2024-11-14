Albright Foundation Christmas Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
$
🎟️ Buy Your Tickets Now! 🎟️ Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win. Every ticket purchased brings us closer to our goal. If we reach $3000 in ticket sales, we’ll add a SECOND 65" TV to the prize pool!
🎟️ Buy Your Tickets Now! 🎟️ Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win. Every ticket purchased brings us closer to our goal. If we reach $3000 in ticket sales, we’ll add a SECOND 65" TV to the prize pool!
🎟️ Buy Your Tickets Now! 🎟️ Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win. Every ticket purchased brings us closer to our goal. If we reach $3000 in ticket sales, we’ll add a SECOND 65" TV to the prize pool!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!