Albright Foundation

Hosted by

Albright Foundation

About this raffle

Sales closed

Albright Foundation Christmas Raffle

Add a donation for Albright Foundation

$

3 Albright Foundation Christmas Raffle Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

🎟️ Buy Your Tickets Now! 🎟️ Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win. Every ticket purchased brings us closer to our goal. If we reach $3000 in ticket sales, we’ll add a SECOND 65" TV to the prize pool!

8 Albright Foundation Christmas Raffle Tickets
$20
This includes 8 tickets

🎟️ Buy Your Tickets Now! 🎟️ Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win. Every ticket purchased brings us closer to our goal. If we reach $3000 in ticket sales, we’ll add a SECOND 65" TV to the prize pool!

$5 Albright Foundation Christmas Raffle Ticket
$5

🎟️ Buy Your Tickets Now! 🎟️ Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win. Every ticket purchased brings us closer to our goal. If we reach $3000 in ticket sales, we’ll add a SECOND 65" TV to the prize pool!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!