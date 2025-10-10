Albright Foundation's Annual Christmas Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Take a chance, spread some cheer!
One ticket = one opportunity to win an amazing prize while supporting the Butterfly Model of Care. 🦋
Every dollar helps bring comfort, joy, and dignity to our residents this Christmas.
Three chances to win, three times the Christmas spirit!
Support the Butterfly Model of Care and unwrap the joy of giving. You could take home anything from a 55" QLED HDTV, HP Laptop or iPad Mini to a Sit-On Chevy Truck or Leafs signed merch and everything in between!! 🎅🎄
Eight entries for even more festive fun! 🎁
🦋Your support helps make Albright’s vision of warmth, connection, and compassion a reality this holiday season.
✨ More tickets = more chances to win BIG!
Go big for a great cause! 🎄
Twenty chances to win amazing prizes — from tech and toys to treats and treasures — while making a meaningful difference for our residents. ❤️
🎅 Every ticket helps the Albright Foundation spread joy through the Butterfly Model of Care 🦋
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!