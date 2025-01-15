Alcoa Facility Tour

Deschambault Aluminum Plant: Innovation and Excellence With over 490 experts producing 288,000 metric tons of aluminum annually, the Deschambault Aluminum Plant embodies industrial and environmental excellence. Discover the stages of the aluminum manufacturing process and its "Zero Discharge" system, which reduces potable water consumption by using rainwater collected on-site. A global benchmark in sustainable performance!

