Alex's Whitewater Climb for KERPA 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Unwind in Nelson with this lakeside escape.
This package includes a two night stay at the Prestige Lakeside Resort in the Best Available room, complete with sparkling wine and chocolates, plus a $150.00 gift certificate to Port 701 for a delicious dining experience just steps away.
Valued at $450.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy Nelson getaway in the heart of downtown.
This package includes a one night stay for two at the Hume Hotel in a Guest Room, along with breakfast for two to start your morning right. You’ll also receive a $50.00 gift certificate to Marzano for a standout Italian meal.
Valued at $325.00
Starting bid
Step into a charming downtown Nelson retreat.
This package includes a one night stay for two at The Adventure Hotel in a Deluxe Queen Room, paired with a $100.00 gift certificate to Kurama Sushi for a fresh and fun bite.
Valued at $319.00
Starting bid
Indulge in a stay that puts the best of Nelson at your doorstep.
This package includes a one night stay for two at the Savoy Hotel in a Deluxe King Room, along with a $100.00 gift certificate to Red Light Ramen for a warm and flavourful night out.
Valued at $265.00
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a getaway that blends alpine charm and local favourites.
This package includes a two night stay for six in the Hummingbird Lodge Boutique Suite, paired with a visit to Ainsworth Hot Springs with 4 buy-one-get-one-free admissions.
Finish your stay with a shared feast at Broken Hill, featuring the Whole Shebang platter and beer flights for four.
Valued at $1,337.00
Starting bid
Turn your round into a retreat.
This package includes a one night stay at The Landing in the Loki or Kokanee Suite, paired with a round of 18 holes for two at the Balfour Golf Course, and a $50.00 gift certificate to the Osprey Mountain Grill for a stellar bite right on the course.
Valued at $407.00
Starting bid
Stay downtown and savour a fun day and night out.
This package includes a one night stay for two at the Stirling All Suites Hotel in a Balcony Suite with late check-out, tickets to the Kokanee Mountain Zipline for two, and a $50.00 gift certificate to the Tandoori Indian Grill & Lounge for an evening of bold flavours.
Valued at $567.00
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