Toronto Performance Art Collective

Hosted by

Toronto Performance Art Collective

About this event

Alison Knowles Birthday Party

A - 40 Spruce St

Toronto, ON M5A 2H9, Canada

Ticket for one
$48

You love what we do and you have the bucks to support us generously.

Ticket for two
$48
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

You and a friend (partner, colleague, etc.) love what we do and you're excited to check out our event together. Two entries, one ticket price.

Ticket for three
$48
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

You and two other friends (partners, colleagues, etc.) love what we do and you're excited to check out our event together. Three entries, one ticket price.

Ticket for four
$48
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

You and three other friends (partners, colleagues, etc.) love what we do and you're excited to check out our event together. Four entries, one ticket price.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!