All 4 Her 2026 (event)

Join us for a 5km run! This route starts and ends at the Sports Park. Sign up as an individual or as a team and start fundraising for She Can! today.





This is a fun, casual non‑timed run focused on participation, fun and community. 5K participants will wear bib numbers for identification purposes only and we will be recognizing and awarding 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers for both, adult and youth (Youth:14 and under)