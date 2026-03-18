All 4 Her 2026 (event)

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About this event
Our Kids Dash is back, and this year it’s bigger and even more fun! We’re thrilled to share that, in addition to the 500m Dash, we’ll be hosting a lineup of exciting games, silly contests and playful challenges designed just for our young participants. From giggles to cheering crowds to fun prizes, it’s the perfect way for kids to experience the All 4 Her energy! (Children 12 and under)
Join us for a casual and family‑friendly 2.5km stroll! This route starts and ends at Sports Park. Sign up as an individual or as a team and start fundraising for She Can! today.
Join us for a 5km run! This route starts and ends at the Sports Park. Sign up as an individual or as a team and start fundraising for She Can! today.
This is a fun, casual non‑timed run focused on participation, fun and community. 5K participants will wear bib numbers for identification purposes only and we will be recognizing and awarding 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers for both, adult and youth (Youth:14 and under)
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