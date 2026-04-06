All Colours Fair Country Night

Join us for CHAS Fair Country Night on Saturday, June 13, 2026 in The Carriage House!

Doors open at 6pm, dinner at 7pm.

🎟 Tickets just $30 — includes dinner provided by Scooter's Catering & Events

Live Music by "Canada’s Hottest Country Sensation" from Binbrook, Ontario - Seth Ryan.

Aura Photobooth will be here to capture the fun with their mobile photobooth, giving you memories to hang onto for years to come.

All proceeds support Country Heritage Park’s youth education and hands‑on learning programs.