Autism Family Friends

Hosted by

Autism Family Friends

About this event

All Together Now: Sibling Support Series

8188 Lord St

Vancouver, BC V6P 0G8, Canada

Saturday, May 30th - 1:15pm to 2:30pm
Pay what you can

Reserve your spot for one caregiver and one sibling for the All Together Now: Family Connection Series.

This is a pay-what-you-can program to keep it accessible for all families. If you’re able to contribute, your support helps sustain future sessions, though there is no expectation.

Spots are limited to 10 families to keep the group small and meaningful.

Saturday, June 27th - 1:15pm to 2:30pm
Pay what you can

Reserve your spot for one caregiver and one sibling for the All Together Now: Family Connection Series.

This is a pay-what-you-can program to keep it accessible for all families. If you’re able to contribute, your support helps sustain future sessions, though there is no expectation.

Spots are limited to 10 families to keep the group small and meaningful.

Saturday, July 25th - 1:15pm to 2:30pm
Pay what you can

Reserve your spot for one caregiver and one sibling for the All Together Now: Family Connection Series.

This is a pay-what-you-can program to keep it accessible for all families. If you’re able to contribute, your support helps sustain future sessions, though there is no expectation.

Spots are limited to 10 families to keep the group small and meaningful.

Waitlist Registration
Free

By joining the waitlist, you’ll be contacted if a space opens up. Spots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so please keep an eye on your email.

We appreciate your interest and hope to have you join us 💙

Add a donation for Autism Family Friends

$

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