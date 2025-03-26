Barrie County Chordsmen

Hosted by

Barrie County Chordsmen

About this event

All You Need is Love - 2025 Annual Show

50 Anne St N

Barrie, ON L4N 2B6, Canada

General admission
$30

Regular ticket for adults - rush seating.

Group Discount Rate (20+)
$27
Student Ticket
$15

Student pricing is valid for anyone under the age of 25 who is a full-time student including Primary, Secondary, College or University levels.

2-Show Ticket Bundle
$55

The Barrie County Chordsmen and the Barrie Soundwaves are hosting a joint Christmas show - "Holiday Harmony" - on November 29th, 2pm - 4pm. Same location as our regular show - Hiway Church.

This ticket is for one Adult ticket for both shows at a discounted price!

Chordsmen Show $30 + Christmas Show $35 = Reg $65!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!