All You Need is Love - 2025 Annual Show

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Regular ticket for adults - rush seating.
Student pricing is valid for anyone under the age of 25 who is a full-time student including Primary, Secondary, College or University levels.
The Barrie County Chordsmen and the Barrie Soundwaves are hosting a joint Christmas show - "Holiday Harmony" - on November 29th, 2pm - 4pm. Same location as our regular show - Hiway Church.
This ticket is for one Adult ticket for both shows at a discounted price!
Chordsmen Show $30 + Christmas Show $35 = Reg $65!
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