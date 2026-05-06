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Allan I Carswell Observatory

About this event

Allan I. Carswell Observatory Tour, May 6th 2026

157

161 Campus Walk, North York, ON M3J 1P3, Canada

8:00PM General Admission
Free

8:00PM Ticket. Make sure to bring your ticket to go on the tour. Keep in mind the event is WEATHER DEPENDANT!

Note: This tour is at the arboretum parking garage roof and NOT in the observatory (Petrie) building

8:15PM General Admission
Free

8:15PM Ticket. Make sure to bring your ticket to go on the tour. Keep in mind the event is WEATHER DEPENDANT!

Note: This tour is at the arboretum parking garage roof and NOT in the observatory (Petrie) building

8:30PM General Admission
Free

8:30PM Ticket. Make sure to bring your ticket to go on the tour. Keep in mind the event is WEATHER DEPENDANT!

Note: This tour is at the arboretum parking garage roof and NOT in the observatory (Petrie) building

8:45PM General Admission
Free

8:45PM Ticket. Make sure to bring your ticket to go on the tour. Keep in mind the event is WEATHER DEPENDANT!

Note: This tour is at the arboretum parking garage roof and NOT in the observatory (Petrie) building

9:00 PM General Admission
Free

9:00PM Ticket. Make sure to bring your ticket to go on the tour. Keep in mind the event is WEATHER DEPENDANT!

Note: This tour is at the arboretum parking garage roof and NOT in the observatory (Petrie) building

9:15PM General Admission
Free

9:15PM Ticket. Make sure to bring your ticket to go on the tour. Keep in mind the event is WEATHER DEPENDANT!

Note: This tour is at the arboretum parking garage roof and NOT in the observatory (Petrie) building

9:30PM General Admission
Free

9:30PM Ticket. Make sure to bring your ticket to go on the tour. Keep in mind the event is WEATHER DEPENDANT!

Note: This tour is at the arboretum parking garage roof and NOT in the observatory (Petrie) building

9:45PM General Admission
Free

9:45PM Ticket. Make sure to bring your ticket to go on the tour. Keep in mind the event is WEATHER DEPENDANT!

Note: This tour is at the arboretum parking garage roof and NOT in the observatory (Petrie) building

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