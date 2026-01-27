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Allan I Carswell Observatory

About this event

Allan I. Carswell Observatory Tour, February 25th 2026

Petrie Science & Engineering

North York, ON M3J 1P3, Canada

6:30 pm Ticket
Free

This Ticket is for the 6:30pm arrival slot. Please note that to attend this observatory tour you will need to go to the 3rd floor of the Petrie Science and Engineering building. Unfortunately these tours are not handicap accessible. Make sure to bring outdoor shoes and jackets if the weather is cool as the domes will be close to outdoor temperatures.

6:45 pm Ticket
Free

This Ticket is for the 6:45 pm arrival slot. Please note that to attend this observatory tour you will need to go to the 3rd floor of the Petrie Science and Engineering building. Unfortunately these tours are not handicap accessible. Make sure to bring outdoor shoes and jackets if the weather is cool as the domes will be close to outdoor temperatures.

7:00 pm Ticket
Free

This Ticket is for the 7:00 pm arrival slot. Please note that to attend this observatory tour you will need to go to the 3rd floor of the Petrie Science and Engineering building. Unfortunately these tours are not handicap accessible. Make sure to bring outdoor shoes and jackets if the weather is cool as the domes will be close to outdoor temperatures.

7:15 pm Ticket
Free

This Ticket is for the 7:15 pm arrival slot. Please note that to attend this observatory tour you will need to go to the 3rd floor of the Petrie Science and Engineering building. Unfortunately these tours are not handicap accessible. Make sure to bring outdoor shoes and jackets if the weather is cool as the domes will be close to outdoor temperatures.

7:30 pm Ticket
Free

This Ticket is for the 7:30 pm arrival slot. Please note that to attend this observatory tour you will need to go to the 3rd floor of the Petrie Science and Engineering building. Unfortunately these tours are not handicap accessible. Make sure to bring outdoor shoes and jackets if the weather is cool as the domes will be close to outdoor temperatures.

7:45 pm Ticket
Free

This Ticket is for the 7:45 pm arrival slot. Please note that to attend this observatory tour you will need to go to the 3rd floor of the Petrie Science and Engineering building. Unfortunately these tours are not handicap accessible. Make sure to bring outdoor shoes and jackets if the weather is cool as the domes will be close to outdoor temperatures.

8:00 pm Ticket
Free

This Ticket is for the 8:00 pm arrival slot. Please note that to attend this observatory tour you will need to go to the 3rd floor of the Petrie Science and Engineering building. Unfortunately these tours are not handicap accessible. Make sure to bring outdoor shoes and jackets if the weather is cool as the domes will be close to outdoor temperatures.

8:15 pm Ticket
Free

This Ticket is for the 8:15 pm arrival slot. Please note that to attend this observatory tour you will need to go to the 3rd floor of the Petrie Science and Engineering building. Unfortunately these tours are not handicap accessible. Make sure to bring outdoor shoes and jackets if the weather is cool as the domes will be close to outdoor temperatures.

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