Malaya- Our Filipino Doll

Meet Malaya — meaning “free” in Tagalog. This soft, huggable Filipina doll celebrates heritage with her traditional Filipiniana dress, pusod low bun hairstyle, and delicate sampaguita flower, inspiring cultural pride and belonging with every cuddle.



Malaya is lovingly designed to honor Filipino tradition. She wears a classic Filipiniana dress with butterfly sleeves, embroidered details, and a flowing skirt that reflects the grace of Philippine fashion. Her hair is styled in a traditional pusod low bun, accented with a sampaguita flower — the Philippines’ national flower — securely attached for safety.

Her Filipiniana clothing is removable for dress-up and storytelling, while her shoes, hairstyle, and flower are fixed in place to ensure durability and safety. Handcrafted with care, Malaya is more than a toy — she’s a cultural companion that helps children feel seen, valued, and proud of their heritage.

Perfect as a gift for Filipino celebrations such as Filipino Heritage Month, Independence Day, and family fiestas, Malaya inspires cultural pride while also fostering inclusivity and curiosity in every child.



This doll is part of the Joeydolls Signature Collection, our line of 18" cultural dolls created to inspire belonging, confidence, and pride in heritage.