Alliston & District Humane Society's Christmas Auction

Hamilton Beach 30-Cup Rice Cooker





Make mealtime effortless with this family-sized Hamilton Beach rice cooker, valued at $100! Perfect for big households, meal preppers, or anyone who loves hosting, this powerhouse cooker makes up to 30 cups of fluffy, perfectly cooked rice with the press of a button.





Whether you're whipping up rice, grains, or steaming veggies on the side, this versatile appliance takes the guesswork out of cooking and guarantees delicious results every time. Sleek, reliable, and incredibly easy to use—it's a kitchen staple you’ll reach for again and again.





Bid now and bring convenience, flavour, and foolproof cooking into your home!