Alliston & District Humane Society's Christmas Auction

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Starting bid
Hamilton Beach 30-Cup Rice Cooker
Make mealtime effortless with this family-sized Hamilton Beach rice cooker, valued at $100! Perfect for big households, meal preppers, or anyone who loves hosting, this powerhouse cooker makes up to 30 cups of fluffy, perfectly cooked rice with the press of a button.
Whether you're whipping up rice, grains, or steaming veggies on the side, this versatile appliance takes the guesswork out of cooking and guarantees delicious results every time. Sleek, reliable, and incredibly easy to use—it's a kitchen staple you’ll reach for again and again.
Bid now and bring convenience, flavour, and foolproof cooking into your home!
Starting bid
The Queen’s Med Spa $100 Spa Services Voucher
Treat yourself (or someone special) like royalty with this $100 voucher to The Queen’s Med Spa! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing facial, rejuvenating treatment, or a little self-care escape, this voucher brings the ultimate pampering experience.
Step into serenity, let the expert staff work their magic, and leave feeling refreshed, radiant, and ready to take on the world. Perfect for a treat-yourself day, a birthday surprise, or a thoughtful gift for someone who deserves a little luxury.
Bid now and indulge in the spa experience you've been dreaming of!
Starting bid
Press Paws 1 Single Dog Training Session
Unlock your dog’s full potential with a personalized one-on-one training session from Press Paws! This $140 gift certificate is perfect for working on basic manners, leash skills, or specific behavior goals, this session offers expert guidance in a positive and effective way.
Strengthen the bond with your furry friend while teaching lasting skills, boosting confidence, and improving focus. A perfect gift for any dog owner looking to help their pup thrive!
Bid now and give your dog the training they deserve!
Starting bid
Pet Rover Premium Pet Stroller
Take your furry friend on every adventure in comfort and style with the Pet Rover Premium Pet Stroller, valued at $250! Perfect for small to medium pets, this stroller offers a smooth, safe, and cozy ride whether you’re strolling through the park, running errands, or exploring the city.
Designed with convenience in mind, it features easy folding, durable wheels, ample storage, and a breathable mesh cabin to keep your pet happy and secure. Say goodbye to tired paws and hello to stress-free outings!
Give your pet the VIP treatment they deserve—place your bid today and make every walk a luxury experience.
Starting bid
Red Barn $100 Gift Certificate
Treat your pup to a world of fun, learning, and tail-wagging success with this $100 gift certificate toward any Red Barn dog class, trial, or workshop! Whether it’s obedience, agility, or a specialty session, Red Barn has something for every dog and owner.
Help your dog build new skills, boost confidence, and strengthen your bond in a positive, engaging environment. From playful pups to seasoned learners, these sessions make training enjoyable for both you and your furry friend.
Bid now and give your dog the gift of learning, fun, and a stronger connection!
Starting bid
Beattie’s 1L Strawberry Vodka, Cozy Winter Hat & Little Caesars Pizza Package - Must be 19 years +
Get ready to treat yourself to the ultimate cozy night in with this fun and flavorful package from Beattie’s Distillers and Angus Little Caesars. Stay warm and stylish with a cozy black winter hat from Beattie’s Distillers while enjoying their 1L bottle of smooth, sweet strawberry vodka, perfect for sipping or mixing into your favorite cocktails. Complement the evening with a delicious feast thanks to an Angus Little Caesars gift voucher for 2 medium specialty pizzas, Crazy Bread, and Cinnabites—comfort food at its finest.
This all-in-one package is perfect for relaxing nights at home, sharing a laugh with friends, or simply treating yourself to some well-deserved indulgence.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this cozy, flavorful experience!
Starting bid
Pet Grocer $50 Gift Certificate
Treat your beloved pet to something special with this $50 gift certificate to Pet Grocer! Whether you’re looking for premium food, tasty treats, engaging toys, or cozy accessories, this certificate lets you choose exactly what your furry companion will love most.
From tail wags to happy purrs, Pet Grocer has everything to keep your pet healthy, happy, and entertained. Perfect for dogs, cats, or any four-legged friend, this gift is a wonderful way to show them some extra love.
Bid now and give your pet the joy they deserve—because every pet deserves a little pampering!
Starting bid
Small Dog Ultimate Gift Basket – Spoil Your Pup!
Treat your small furry friend to the ultimate pampering and playtime experience with this amazing gift basket! Packed with essentials and fun goodies, this basket includes an ice vest, sweater, life jacket, and windbreaker to keep your pup safe, cozy, and stylish no matter the season.
For playtime and treats, enjoy 2 bags of Milk-Bone treats, 3 tennis balls, a small dog toy, and a bath sponge for some pampering fun. Keep walks and adventures easy with 3 harnesses, a collar, poop bags, and a portable water bowl—everything you need for comfort, safety, and fun on the go.
Bid now and give your small dog the gift of style, safety, and endless tail-wagging happiness!
Starting bid
Large Dog Ultimate Gift Basket – Spoil Your Big Pup!
Pamper your large furry friend with this ultimate gift basket packed with fun, comfort, and essentials! Keep your pup stylish and protected with 2 jackets, a harness, leash, collar, and a halti for safe walks and adventures.
Playtime is endless with a floating dog toy, large dog toy, Kong with thrower, splash pad, and 3 tennis balls, keeping your big buddy active and entertained. Treat them to something special with 2 jumbo dog treat boxes, and handle clean-up easily with poop bags.
This all-in-one basket is perfect for large dogs who love to play, explore, and be pampered. Bid now and give your big pup the gift of fun, comfort, and tail-wagging happiness!
Starting bid
Silver Brooke Golf Club Foursome with Golf Carts
Grab your friends and hit the greens with this amazing golf experience! This auction item includes a foursome at Silver Brooke Golf Club plus golf carts valued at $360, making it the perfect way to enjoy a day of fun, relaxation, and friendly competition.
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day out, this package offers the ultimate golfing experience on beautifully maintained fairways. Laugh, compete, and make memories while enjoying one of the area’s premier courses.
Bid now and secure a perfect day on the greens—you and your friends deserve it!
Starting bid
Hair With Hart Deluxe Blowout
Treat yourself to a touch of luxury with a deluxe blowout from Hair With Hart, valued at $50! Whether you’re preparing for a special event, a night out, or just want to feel fabulous, this professional blowout will leave your hair looking smooth, voluminous, and perfectly styled.
Experience the confidence and glamour that comes from a fresh, salon-quality look without the hassle—because you deserve to feel amazing every day.
Bid now and give yourself the gift of gorgeous hair!
Starting bid
Thule Single Bike Rack
Hit the road and take your cycling adventures to the next level with this Thule Single Bike Rack, valued at $450. Designed for convenience, safety, and durability, this top-of-the-line rack makes transporting your bike effortless, whether you’re heading to the trails, a weekend getaway, or a race.
Easy to install and built to securely hold your bike, it’s perfect for cycling enthusiasts who love exploring new routes without the hassle.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this premium bike rack and elevate your outdoor adventures!
Starting bid
Pretty P Co. Candle & Diffuser Set
Transform your space into a cozy, fragrant haven with this beautiful set from Pretty P Company, valued at $60. This lovely collection includes two scented candles, a hanging diffuser, and two wax melts, giving you multiple ways to fill your home with calming, delightful aromas.
Perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere, unwinding after a long day, or gifting to someone special, this set blends style and relaxation in one beautiful ensemble.
Bid now and treat yourself to the soft glow and inviting aromas of this lovely candle collection!
Starting bid
Wagging Tails 1 Grooming Session
Give your furry friend the pampering they deserve with a luxurious grooming session from Wagging Tails, valued at $100! This full-service experience will have your pet looking and feeling their very best, from a fresh, clean coat to perfectly trimmed nails and everything in between.
Whether your companion needs a spa day, a seasonal tidy-up, or just some extra TLC, Wagging Tails delivers professional care with a gentle touch. Your pet will leave looking fabulous—and feeling even better.
Bid now and treat your four-legged family member to a top-notch grooming experience!
Starting bid
Global Pet Foods Cat Gift Basket – Spoil Your Feline Friend!
Treat your kitty to the ultimate pampering and playtime experience with this fabulous cat gift basket from Global Pets! Designed for fun, comfort, and wellness, it includes a cozy cat bed, cat grass, and cat fishing toy for endless play and relaxation. Keep your human companions smiling too with cat-themed socks!
Delight your cat’s taste buds with catnip salmon treats, freeze-dried chicken treats, Venesen treats, and duck treats, while supporting their health with a dental stick sample, skin and coat supplement, and feline skin spray. This basket also includes practical goodies like a food can cover and test urine litter, plus a 15% off coupon to Global Pet Foods for future shopping.
Bid now and give your feline friend a gift of fun, comfort, and delicious treats—they deserve to be spoiled!
Starting bid
Global Pet Foods Small Dog Gift Basket – Pamper Your Pup!
Spoil your small dog with this delightful gift basket from Global Pets, packed with fun, treats, and essentials for your furry friend! Your pup will love the stuffed cow toy, dental toy, dental bone, and cozy dog bed, while strutting in style with the light-up collar.
Treat time has never been better with Moose & Maple treats, Benny Bully sweet potato treats, beef and chicken freeze-dried treats, plus samples of shampoo packs to keep your pup clean and fresh. Support their health and wellness with a skin and coat supplement, and enjoy a little fun for yourself with dog-themed human socks.
To top it all off, this basket includes a 15% off coupon to Global Pet Foods for future shopping! Bid now and give your small dog the gift of fun, comfort, and tasty treats—they deserve to be spoiled!
Starting bid
All Season Water Services Pool Refill Voucher
Get your pool ready for perfect swimming days with this $50 gift voucher from All Season Water Service! Whether you’re topping up after maintenance, preparing for summer fun, or refreshing your water for the season, this voucher gives you $50 off a pool refill from trusted professionals.
Enjoy crystal-clear water and a worry-free pool experience. Bid now and make your pool the ultimate place to relax, swim, and entertain!
Starting bid
Global Pet Foods Large Dog Gift Basket – Spoil Your Big Pup!
Give your large furry friend the ultimate treat with this fantastic gift basket from Global Pets, filled with everything they need for fun, comfort, and wellness! Your pup will love the Huggle fleece toy, hard dog toy, and dental chew for hours of play, while enjoying delicious treats like freeze-dried chicken and beef, sweet potato and liver treats, and Moose & Maple goodies.
Keep your pup clean and healthy with shampoo sample packs, skin and coat supplements, and light up walks with a collar light. Mealtime is made easy with a sturdy dog bowl, and for a little extra fun for the humans, enjoy dog-themed socks! Plus, the basket includes a 15% off coupon to Global Pet Foods for future shopping.
Bid now and give your large dog the gift of play, treats, and pampering—because they deserve to be spoiled!
Starting bid
6 Imagine Cinema Tickets & Symposium Café Package
Enjoy the ultimate night out with this exciting combo! This auction item includes 6 movie passes to Imagine Cinema, giving you and your friends or family the chance to catch the latest blockbusters or timeless classics on the big screen. After the show, indulge your taste buds with a $25 gift card to Symposium Café, perfect for a coffee, snack, or sweet treat.
Whether it’s a fun outing with friends, a family adventure, or a well-deserved treat for yourself, this package promises entertainment, delicious bites, and memorable moments.
Bid now and plan your perfect movie-and-café experience!
Starting bid
Golden Retriever Hook – A Must-Have for Dog Lovers!
Show off your love for golden retrievers in style with this charming Golden Retriever Hook from Brisco’s Furniture. Perfect for keys, leashes, hats, or small accessories, this beautifully crafted piece combines functionality with a touch of canine charm.
Whether for your entryway, mudroom, or gift for a fellow dog lover, this hanger is a delightful way to celebrate man’s best friend. Bid now and bring a little golden retriever joy into your home!
Starting bid
Brisco’s Furniture Shih Tzu Hook – Stylish & Functional!
Add a touch of charm and practicality to your home with this Brisco’s Furniture Shih Tzu Hook! Perfect for hanging leashes, keys, or small accessories, this adorable hook features a Shih Tzu design that’s sure to delight dog lovers.
Durable, functional, and irresistibly cute, it’s a small piece that makes a big impact in keeping your space organized while showing off your love for furry friends. Bid now and bring home this charming and useful Shih Tzu accent!
Starting bid
Bring a touch of nature and elegance to your living space with these Brisco’s Furniture Loon Coasters. Featuring a beautifully crafted loon design, these coasters are perfect for protecting your surfaces while adding a rustic, outdoorsy flair to your décor.
Functional and stylish, they’re ideal for your coffee table, end tables, or as a thoughtful gift for a nature lover. Bid now and add a charming, handcrafted touch to your home!
Starting bid
Brisco’s Furniture Dog Tail Hook – Functional & Fun!
Add a touch of charm and practicality to your home with this Brisco’s Furniture Dog Tail Hook! Perfect for dog lovers, this unique hook is ideal for hanging leashes, keys, coats, or other essentials while celebrating your love for furry friends.
Crafted with quality and style in mind, it’s both a functional home accessory and a playful nod to your four-legged family members. Bid now and bring a little canine-inspired flair and convenience into your home!
Starting bid
Add some festive charm to your home with these amazing items donated by Brisco Furniture!
Up for auction:
Perfect for pet lovers and holiday decorating—bid now and support our cause!
Starting bid
Give your feline friend the gift of health with a Boyne Vet Clinic Cat Voucher, valued at $138!
This voucher includes:
Keep your cat happy and healthy—bid now and give your furry friend the health and happiness they deserve!
Starting bid
Keep your furry friend happy and healthy with a Boyne vet clinic Canine Voucher, valued at $173!
This voucher includes:
A perfect gift for your pup this holiday season—bid now and give your furry friend the health and happiness they deserve!
Starting bid
Capture memories this holiday season with a 30-minute photo session with Liina Robinson Photography!
This package includes:
Perfect for family photos, holiday cards, or just capturing a special moment. Bid now and give the gift of memories!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with a $50 Gift Card from Table for Two!
They offer a variety of delicious meals to choose from—perfect for a cozy dinner, a date night, or a special treat. Bid now and support our cause while planning a night to remember!
Starting bid
Starbucks Gift Basket – Celebrate Coffee & Comfort!
Treat yourself—or a fellow coffee lover—with this delightful Starbucks gift basket! Featuring two packages of Thanksgiving coffee to savor the rich, seasonal flavors, along with a green and a purple large tumbler, this set is perfect for enjoying your favorite brew at home or on the go.
Whether it’s a cozy morning ritual or a coffee break with friends, this basket brings warmth, flavor, and style in every sip. Bid now and make your coffee moments extra special!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with a $50 Gift Card from Table for Two!
They offer a variety of delicious meals to choose from—perfect for a cozy dinner, a date night, or a special treat. Bid now and support our cause while planning a night to remember!
Starting bid
Michelob Ultra Mini Fridge
Keep your favorite beverages perfectly chilled and ready for any occasion with this stylish Michelob Ultra Mini Fridge from Labatts, valued at $400. Compact yet spacious, it’s ideal for dorm rooms, home bars, game rooms, or anywhere you want easy access to cold drinks.
Whether you’re hosting friends, enjoying a weekend at home, or just keeping refreshments handy, this mini fridge combines convenience, style, and functionality.
Bid now and upgrade your beverage game with this must-have appliance!
Starting bid
Cookware & Wine Essentials Set – Perfect Kitchen!
Upgrade your kitchen and entertain in style with this 8-piece cookware set from Giant Tiger, ideal for whipping up delicious meals for family and friends. Durable, versatile, and designed for everyday cooking, this set has everything you need to create culinary masterpieces.
But that’s not all—this set comes with a stylish wine bottle decoration that holds all your wine essentials, including corkscrews, wine openers, and more, keeping your bar organized and ready for entertaining. Perfect for food lovers and wine enthusiasts alike, this combo brings function, style, and convenience to your kitchen.
Bid now and elevate both your cooking and entertaining game!
Starting bid
Add a touch of festive charm to your home with this beautiful Christmas quilted table topper! 24x24
Perfect for holiday dinners or as a cozy decorative accent—bid now and bring some holiday cheer to your table while supporting our cause!
Starting bid
Meineke Oil Change!
Rev up your holidays with this amazing deal from Meineke Car Care Center!
Up for auction: $120.00 Gift Card – keep your car running smoothly this season!
Bid now and give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of a well-maintained vehicle while supporting our cause!
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect winter getaway?
Enjoy a relaxing escape with a 4-days 3-nights stay at EKKS Cottages—a $700 value!
This beautiful cottage stay is available any non holiday off season dates, and is located in stunning Haliburton, surrounded by nature and peaceful scenery.
Bid now for your chance to unwind, recharge, and enjoy a cozy cottage retreat—all while supporting our cause!
Starting bid
ADHS Cat Gift Basket – Spoil Your Feline Friend!
Treat your kitty to the ultimate pampering and playtime experience with this fabulous cat gift basket! Your feline will love snuggling in the cozy cat bed and soft cat blanket, playing for hours with 4 fun cat toys and the interactive food ball that makes mealtime exciting.
Keep them looking their best with the cat brush, and make dining extra special with the included cat dish. As a bonus for the human, enjoy a stylish ADHS mug while your kitty enjoys all their new goodies.
Bid now and give your cat a gift of fun, comfort, and endless purrs—because they deserve to be spoiled!
Starting bid
Stay warm and stylish this winter with an Alliston & District Humane Society black sweater (XL)! 🐾🖤
Show your support for the animals and represent ADHS with pride. Cozy, comfortable, and perfect for the holiday season!
Bid now and wear your love for rescue pets! ❤️
Starting bid
Vince's Market Gift Card!
Treat yourself or a loved one with a $50 Gift Card from Vince’s Market!
Perfect for holiday shopping or stocking up on your favorite goodies.
Bid now and make your next grocery trip a truly delightful experience!
Starting bid
Ultimate Cat Gift Basket – Spoil Your Feline Friend!
Treat your kitty to a world of comfort, fun, and delicious treats with this ultimate cat gift basket! Your feline companion will love lounging in the cozy cat bed or curling up on the soft cat blanket, while mealtime becomes a joy with two food dishes.
Playtime is covered with four engaging cat toys, and treat time is extra special with catnip, cat churro, and tasty cat treats. Perfect for pampering your cat and keeping them entertained for hours, this gift basket has everything to make purrs louder.
Bid now and give your cat the ultimate experience of comfort, fun, and delicious indulgence!
Starting bid
Christmas Flower Planters!
Add festive charm to your home this holiday season with two 13-inch outdoor Christmas flower planters from Bradford Greenhouse. Perfect for your porch, entryway, or patio, these planters are ready to fill with seasonal blooms, evergreens, or creative holiday arrangements to brighten up your space.
Durable, stylish, and full of holiday cheer, they’re a beautiful way to welcome guests and celebrate the season.
Bid now and bring a touch of Christmas magic to your outdoor décor!
Starting bid
Christmas Auction Spotlight!
Treat your feline friend to the ultimate Cat Basket packed with goodies!
This amazing basket includes:
Starting bid
Show your support in style with this Alliston & District Humane Society navy sweater in size Small!
Cozy, classic, and perfect for the season—wear it proudly or gift it to a fellow animal lover.
Bid now to support the animals in our care and take home some ADHS spirit!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with a $40 Gift Card to The Tipsy Fox! 🍽️🍷
Whether you’re craving great food, drinks, or a cozy evening out, this gift card is the perfect treat for yourself or someone special.
Bid now and support our cause while enjoying a fantastic local experience! ❤️
Starting bid
Treat your feline friend this holiday season with our purr-fect Cat Basket! 🐱🎁
This amazing basket includes:
🐾 A tall scratch post
🐾 Water & food bowls
🐾 A cat puzzle toy
🐾 Lick treats
🐾 LOTS of extra treats!
Starting bid
Stay warm and stylish this winter with an Alliston & District Humane Society black sweater (2XL)! 🐾🖤
Show your support for the animals and represent ADHS with pride. Cozy, comfortable, and perfect for the holiday season!
Bid now and wear your love for rescue pets! ❤️
Starting bid
Keep your furry friend warm and stylish this winter with a Carhartt Dog Jacket Size Medium, generously donated by Herberts Boot & Western Wear!
Perfect for walks in the cold, this durable jacket will have your pup looking great while staying cozy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!