Ally Business Memberships (Non-Black Owned)

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
🎓 Student / Individual Ally — $50 / year
Who this is for:
Non-Black students or individuals seeking to support and engage with CCACH’s mission.
Benefits:
Valid for one year
Who this is for:
DEI advocates, consultants, professionals, and service providers.
Benefits:
Valid for one year
Who this is for:
Local ally-run businesses supporting equity in practice.
Benefits:
Valid for one year
Who this is for:
DEI-forward firms and consistent community collaborators.
Benefits:
Valid for one year
Who this is for:
Regional ally businesses and event supporters.
Benefits:
Valid for one year
Who this is for:
National institutions or corporate DEI leaders.
Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!