Ally Business Memberships (Non-Black Owned)

🎓 Student / Individual Ally — $50 / year


Who this is for:
Non-Black students or individuals seeking to support and engage with CCACH’s mission.

Benefits:

  • Support CCACH programs and community initiatives
  • Receive CCACH updates and impact stories
  • Invitations to public events and learning opportunities
👤 Professional – Individual Ally — $125 / year

Who this is for:
DEI advocates, consultants, professionals, and service providers.

Benefits:

  • All Student/Individual Ally benefits
  • Recognition as an Ally Member (opt-in)
  • Invitations to community conversations and networking events
🧩 Ally Micro Business (1–9 employees) — $200 / year

Who this is for:
Local ally-run businesses supporting equity in practice.

Benefits:

  • All Professional Ally benefits
  • Ally business listing within CCACH networks (opt-in)
  • Invitations to collaborative and community-based opportunities
🏪 Ally Small/Medium Business (10–49 employees) — $350 / year

Who this is for:
DEI-forward firms and consistent community collaborators.

Benefits:

  • All Ally Micro Business benefits
  • Enhanced recognition within CCACH initiatives (opt-in)
  • Invitations to partner events and learning sessions
🏢 Ally Large Business (50+ employees) — $750 / year

Who this is for:
Regional ally businesses and event supporters.

Benefits:

  • All Ally Small/Medium benefits
  • Higher-visibility ally recognition (opt-in)
  • Priority invitations to partnership and sponsorship conversations
🏛️ Corporate Equity Partner (1000+ employees) — $1,500 / year

Who this is for:
National institutions or corporate DEI leaders.

Benefits:

  • All Ally Large Business benefits
  • Strategic engagement opportunities with CCACH leadership
  • Priority consideration for sponsorships, collaborations, and pilot initiatives
