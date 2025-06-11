ALS BC Summer Auction

• Fanatics Size XL Vancouver Canucks jersey signed by team Captain Quinn Hughes.
• Donated by: Stephanie & Mac Stewart and the Vancouver Canucks
• Value at $500
Day Trip for 2 at Grouse Mountain
$45
Starting bid
* One day round-trip travel to the Peak of Vancouver via the Super Skyride and access to open mountaintop attractions. * Valid for 2 adults.
* Restrictions:
Mountain Admission does not include skiing or snowboarding.
* Donated by: Grouse Mountain
* Expiry: April 23, 2026
* Value at $170
Golf for 4 with Carts at Quilchena Golf & Country Club
$275
Starting bid
• (Richmond, BC) 18-Holes of golf for four (4) guests with power carts at Quilchena Golf & Country Club, Richmond, BC’s premier private golf club.
• Restrictions:
• Valid Monday-Friday after 1:30pm (excluding statutory holidays)
• Expiry: June 30, 2026
• Donated by: Victor Vianzon, Kim Leclerq, & Quilchena’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $1,100
4 Tickets to a Vancouver Canadians Baseball Game
$25
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to a 2025 regular season Vancouver Canadians Baseball game.
Restrictions:
Firework nights, Canada Day, and Friday-Sunday games in June to September
Expiry: September 4, 2025
Donated By: Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club
Value: $100
Golf for 4 with Carts at The Okanagan Golf Club
$185
Starting bid
• (Kelowna, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests with power carts at The Okanagan Golf Club (Bear Course or Quail Course).
• Restrictions: Tee times may be made up to seven (7) days in advance.
• Expiry: May 31, 2026
• Donated by: Lee Ranger & The Okanagan Golf Club's Golfathon for ALS
• Value: $740
Limited Edition – Gold 2-piece Set
$20
Starting bid
• Fifth Avenue Collection is an internationally renowned fine fashion jewellery brand and a pioneer in social selling. This family-owned company began as a simple hobby and has since grown into a global business, creating empowering entrepreneurial opportunities—especially for women.
• Crafted with care and commitment to quality, Fifth Avenue Collection jewellery is free from nickel, cadmium, and lead—ensuring beauty without compromise.
• Bracelet – Gold multiple strands bracelet
• Earring – Sweet Moment Genuine Austrian Crystal
• Donated By: Bob Bishop
• Value at $70
Sundance Guest Ranch Resort – 2-Night Package for 2
$445
Starting bid
• (Ashcroft, BC) 2 Adults for a 2-Night Package, All-inclusive of meals, riding, and accommodation. Valid through the 2025-2026 Season.
• Restrictions: Applicable during midweek dates in the Spring & Fall
• Expiry: End of 2026 Season
• Donated By: Sundance Guest Ranch Resort
• Value at $1,780.00
One Night Stay with Breakfast for 2 at Fairmont Hotel
$125
Starting bid
• One Night Stay in a Fairmont Room with Breakfast for two at Notch8 Restaurant at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
• Restrictions:
• Advanced room reservations required and subject to availability. Blackout dates July 2-5, 2025
• Expiry: June 10, 2026
• Donated By: Brent Iverson
• Value at $500
Golf for 4 with Carts at Tsawwassen Springs Golf
$100
Starting bid
• (Delta, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests with power carts at Tsawwassen Springs Golf.
• Restrictions:
Tee Times may be made up to seven (7) days in advance
• Expiry:
April 30, 2026
• Donated By: Deneb Rondinone & Tsawwassen Springs’ Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $400
Golf for 2 at Copper Point Golf Club (The Ridge Course)
$55
Starting bid
• (Invermere, BC) 18-holes of golf for two (2) guests with power carts and range balls on the Ridge Course at Copper Point Golf Club.
• Restrictions: None
• Expiry: End of 2025 Season
• Donated by: Brian Schaal & Copper Point’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value: $214.00
Family Admission at the Greater Vancouver Zoo
$60
Starting bid
• Day pass admission to the Greater Vancouver Zoo for 2 adults and 2 children
• Restrictions: Not valid for special events. Rides and parking fees are not included.
• Expiry: May 8, 2026
• Donated By: Greater Vancouver Zoo
• Value at $122
Golf for 2 w/ Cart at Copper Point Golf Club (The Point Cr)
$80
Starting bid
• (Invermere, BC) 18-holes of golf for two (2) guests with power carts and range balls on the Point Course at Copper Point Golf Club.
• Restrictions: None
• Expiry: End of 2025 Season
• Donated By: Brian Schaal & Copper Point’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value: $320.00
Admission for 4 at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
$75
Starting bid
• (North Vancouver, BC) Four (4) single admission day passes to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.
• Restrictions: No valid during Canyon Lights and are not exchangeable for Annual Passes
• Expiry: June 17, 2026
• Donated By: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
• Value at $300
Golf for 4 at Highland Pacific Golf
$110
Starting bid
• (Victoria, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests at Highland Pacific Golf.
• Restrictions: None
• Expiry: April 30, 2026
• Donated By: Jeff Palmer, Callum Ashby & Highland Pacific Golf’s Golfathon for ALS
Value at $440
Jangles – Gold Charm Bracelet and Stud earrings
$20
Starting bid
• Fifth Avenue Collection is an internationally renowned fine fashion jewellery brand and a pioneer in social selling. This family-owned company began as a simple hobby and has since grown into a global business, creating empowering entrepreneurial opportunities—especially for women.
• Crafted with care and commitment to quality, Fifth Avenue Collection jewellery is free from nickel, cadmium, and lead—ensuring beauty without compromise.
• Charmed Bracelet – 7” at 28grams, 14K gold plated
• Donated By: Bob Bishop
• Value at $65
Golf for 4 with Carts at Golden Eagle Golf Club
$125
Starting bid
• (Pitt Meadows, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests with power carts at Golden Eagle Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, BC.
• Expiry: December 31, 2026
• Donated By: Carson Spooner and Golden Eagle Golf Club’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $500
Tickets for 4 to a Regular Season Match
$50
Starting bid
• Four (4) tickets to a Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Regular Season Match
• Restrictions: Matches and Seats are subject to availability at the time of booking. Regular season only.
• Expiry: December 31, 2025
• Donated By: Vancouver Whitecaps
• Value at $200
Golf for 2 with Cart at Golden Golf Club
$50
Starting bid
• (Golden, BC) 18-holes of golf for two (2) guests with Power Cart at Golden Golf Club.
• Restrictions: Valid Monday to Thursday
• Expiry: October 1, 2025
• Donated By: Graeme Kreiner & Golden Golf Club’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $239.90
The Brick - $200 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
• $200 Gift Certificate at The Brick.
• Donated By: James Angus
Michael Jordan - 1988 All-Start Dunk Contest
$75
Starting bid
• A framed, double-matted picture of Michael Jordan’s famous winning dunk at the 1988 NBA All-Star weekend Slam Dunk Contest held in Chicago Stadium. The plaque commemorates some of Michael Jordan’s Hall of Fame career statistics.
• Total size of Frame: 27.75”(w) x 26.5” (h)
• Size of Photo: 19.5” (w) x 15.5” (h)
• Value at $300.00
Golf for 4 with Carts at Richmond Country Club
$160
Starting bid
• (Richmond, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests with Power Cart at Richmond Country Club.
• Restrictions: Valid Monday s and Wednesdays, excluding holidays. May book 5 days in advance.
• Expiry: April 30, 2026
• Donated By: Richmond Country Club’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $640.00
Team Canada Hockey Stick Signed by Joe Sakic
$100
Starting bid
• Made by Easton in conjunction with Hockey Canada to commemorate Canada’s first Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Golf Medal in over 50 years. Team Canada defeated the host nation, United States 5-2 in the gold medal game that took place on February 24, 2002 in Salt Lake City. This stick is signed by Team Canada centre Joe Sakic who scored two goals (including the game winner) while recording an assist in the gold medal game.
• Value at $400.00
• Donated by: Chris Jung
Golf for 4 with Carts at Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club
$155
Starting bid
• (Richmond, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests with Power Carts at Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club.
• Restrictions: Valid 7 days a week. May book up to 8 days in advance.
• Expiry: April 30, 2026
• Donated By: Brian Coe & Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $620
Rory McIlroy - 2025 Masters
$75
Starting bid
* A framed, double-matted print of Rory McIlroy celebrating after the completion of the career Grand Slam after winning the 2025 Masters in a dramatic playoff over Justing Rose. The rare item in this state, perfect for any golf fan. *Total size of Frame: 27.75”(w) x 25.5” (h)
* Size of Photo: 19.5” (w) x 15.5” (h)
* Value at $300.00
Golf for 4 with Carts at Talking Rock Golf Resort
$135
Starting bid
• (Chase, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests with Power Carts at Talking Rock Golf Resort.
• Restrictions:
• Must be presented at time of check-in. Cannot be split into 9-hole rounds. Subject to availability.
• Expiry:
• End of 2025 Season
• Donated By: Cody Bell & Talking Rock Golf Resort’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $540.00
Titleist Player 4 Golf Stand Bag
$90
Starting bid
• The Players 4 Stand Bag features a lightweight, premium-material construction, a premium double strap and high-grade aluminum legs. Carrying has never been easier and more enjoyable.
• Colour: White/Tea Green
• Features & Benefits
o Premium double strap
o Durable, high-grade aluminum legs
o Easy access horseshoe style tee pocket
o Full-length apparel pocket with curved zippers for enhanced accessibility
o External, lined drink sleeve
o High-quality YKK zippers
o 4-Way top cuff with full-length dividers
o Velcro glove landing patches
• Donated by: Acushnet Canada Inc.
• Value: $350.00
Career Girl Collection – 3-piece Jewellery Set
$25
Starting bid
• Fifth Avenue Collection is an internationally renowned fine fashion jewellery brand and a pioneer in social selling. This family-owned company began as a simple hobby and has since grown into a global business, creating empowering entrepreneurial opportunities—especially for women.
• Crafted with care and commitment to quality, Fifth Avenue Collection jewellery is free from nickel, cadmium, and lead—ensuring beauty without compromise.
• “Career Girl” Collection = SILVER choker, bangle, and clip-on lattice square earrings.
• Value at 100
• Donated By: Bob Bishop
Golf for 4 wtih Carts at University Golf Club
$125
Starting bid
• (Vancouver, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests with power carts at University Golf Club in Vancouver, BC. Advanced booking privileges included.
• Expiry: May 31, 2026
• Donated By: Michael Mather, Josh Legge & University Golf Club’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $488
Weber Traveler 1- Burner Portable Gas BBQ
$145
Starting bid
• Stealth edition is for anyone who wants delicious grilled food away from home. Whether you’re camping, tailgating or picnicking, its sturdy, compact design and blacked-out finish makes for a sleek and seamless experience, from setup to storage. Savor the journey with backyard quality food, no matter where the adventure takes you.
• Model # 9013001
a. Compact fold for easy fit in the trunk of a car or storage
b. Large grilling area so entire meal is ready at the same time
c. Purposefully designed to optimize gas usage
d. Low-to-high temp range for pancakes, seared steak and more
e. Easy to transport, so that its always going where you go
f. Grill is attached to the cart so that you’re up and grilling in no time
• Donated By: Vikram Paul & The Home Depot North Surrey, Store 7046
• Value at $579.00
Tiger Woods - 2019 Masters
$75
Starting bid
• A framed, double-matted print of Tiger Woods on the 18th Green at Augusta National Golf Club after winning the 2019 Masters. The moment commemorates Woods’ 5th Green Jacket and his 15th and likely final Major Championship.
• Total size of Frame: 27.75”(w) x 25.5” (h)
• Size of Photo: 19.5” (w) x 15.5” (h)
• Value at $300.00
Vancouver Art Gallery – Admission for 2 & Catalogue
$25
Starting bid
• General Admission for 2 to the Vancouver Art Gallery and one Exhibition Catalogue: Scott McFarland.
• Restrictions: Not valid during opening and closing weeks of feature exhibitions or FUSE.
• Expiry: August 31, 2026
• Donated by: David Steiner & Vancouver Art Gallery
• Value at $103.00
Career Girl Collection – 2-piece Gold set
$20
Starting bid
• Fifth Avenue Collection is an internationally renowned fine fashion jewellery brand and a pioneer in social selling. This family-owned company began as a simple hobby and has since grown into a global business, creating empowering entrepreneurial opportunities—especially for women.
• Crafted with care and commitment to quality, Fifth Avenue Collection jewellery is free from nickel, cadmium, and lead—ensuring beauty without compromise.
• “Career Girl” Collection = GOLD plated choker and bangle.
• Value at $80
• Donated By: Bob Bishop
Team Canada Hockey Stick Signed by Jerome Iginla
$100
Starting bid
* Made by Easton in conjunction with Hockey Canada to commemorate Canada’s first Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Golf Medal in over 50 years. Team Canada defeated the host nation, United States 5-2 in the gold medal game that took place on February 24, 2002 in Salt Lake City. This stick is signed by Team Canada winger Jerome Iginla who scored two goals in the gold medal game.
* Value at $400.00
* Donated by: Steve Jung
Augusta National Golf Club - Azalea
$75
Starting bid
• A framed, double matted print of the famed Par 5 13th Hole at Augusta National Golf Club, named “Azalea”. * Total size of Frame: 27.75”(w) x 25.5” (h)
• Size of Photo: 19.5” (w) x 15.5” (h)
• Value: $300.00
Sizzle Collection
$25
Starting bid
• Fifth Avenue Collection is an internationally renowned fine fashion jewellery brand and a pioneer in social selling. This family-owned company began as a simple hobby and has since grown into a global business, creating empowering entrepreneurial opportunities—especially for women.
• Crafted with care and commitment to quality, Fifth Avenue Collection jewellery is free from nickel, cadmium, and lead—ensuring beauty without compromise.
• “Sizzle” necklace – 16 “
• Sizzle Earrings – 14K Post gold
• Value at $90
Lulu Island Winery – Estate Tour for 4
$35
Starting bid
• From vine to bottle – learn about our grape growing process, and how our bunches transform into the award-winning bottles enjoyed all around. Complete your experience with an extended guided wine tasting with an accompanying charcuterie pairing. Reservations Required
• Expiry: February 15, 2026
• Donated by: Lulu Island Winery
• Value at $125.00
Sparkling Hill Resort Experience
$200
Starting bid
• (Vernon, BC) 1 Night Accommodation in our Best Available Room & immerse yourself in whole body wellness
• Dinner for Two in Peak Fine (excl. Alcohol and Seafood Towers)
• Daily à la carte breakfast in PeakFine Restaurant, offering only the finest dishes in the Okanagan Valley
• Unlimited and exclusive access to the KurSpa including European-inspired Steams and Saunas, Serenity Pool with underwater music and Swarovski crystal sky, Indoor Hot Pool, Outdoor Infinity Pool, Kneipp Hydrotherapy, State-of-the-art Fitness Studio, Movement Studio, Tea & Serenity Relaxation Rooms
• High Speed Wi-Fi and Valet Parking for one vehicle per room
• Restrictions: 2-night minimum stay required for all July and August bookings, as well as Friday and Saturday bookings year-round.
• Blackout Dates: December 30, 2025 – January 1, 2026, January 5-19, 2026
• Excludes Penthouses
• Expiry: February 28, 2026
• Donated by: Sparkling Hill Resort
• Value at $779.00
Stay & Play Package for 4 at Fairwinds Golf Club
$300
Starting bid
• (Nanoose Bay, BC)18-holes of golf for four (4) guests at Fairwinds Golf Club and 1-night stay in a 2-bedroom Oceanfront Suite at Fairwinds Residences.
• Restrictions: Accommodation - Blackout dates apply, including long weeks and statutory holidays.
• Expiry: June 30, 2026
• Donated by: Travis Busch & Fairwinds Golf Club’s Golfathon for ALS
• Value at $1,205
Kumsheen Rafting Resort – Devils Gorge Run for One
$50
Starting bid
• (Lytton, BC) A certificate for one adult for a half-day Devils Gorge Run (Paddle or Power). Valid during the 2026 season.
• Expiry: End of 2026 Season
• Donated by: Kumsheen Rafting Resort
• Value at $189.00
BC Lions Football Game – Club Tickets for 4
$160
Starting bid
• Club tickets for four (4) people to attend a 2025 BC Lions Regular Season Home Game at BC Place Stadium, courtesy of the BC Lions and Community Partner, Telus.
• Restrictions: Tickets are subject to availability at time of redemption. Please redeem a minimum of 72-hours prior to game time.
• Expiry: End of 2025 Regular Season
• Donated by: BC Lions Football LP.
• Value at $644.00
Ainsworth Hot Springs Resort - Getaway Package for 2
$85
Starting bid
• Ainsworth Hot Springs, BC
• A Hot Springs Getaway for 2 people that includes One (1) Night Stay in a Premier Lakeview Room and Complimentary Hot Springs access
• Restrictions: Package is valid Wednesday-Sunday, excluding July, August, Holiday Long Weekends, & Christmas Break.
• Expiry: June 28, 2026
• Donated By: Ainsworth Hot Springs Resort
• Value at $333.00
Prestige Hotels & Resorts – One Night’s Stay
$75
Starting bid
• One Night’s Accommodation for Two (2) in a Standard Room at any Prestige Hotels & Resorts Property.
• Restrictions:
o Not Valid long weekends May-September. Other Blackout dates may apply
o Not vali d at Prestige Beach House Kelowna May-September inclusive
o Subject to availability
• Estimated Value at $250.00
• Donated By: Amy Nunn & Prestige Hotels & Resorts
• Expiry: August 15, 2026
Ancient History & Standard Austrian Crystal Gold Hoop Earrin
$20
Starting bid
• Fifth Avenue Collection is an internationally renowned fine fashion jewellery brand and a pioneer in social selling. This family-owned company began as a simple hobby and has since grown into a global business, creating empowering entrepreneurial opportunities—especially for women.
• Crafted with care and commitment to quality, Fifth Avenue Collection jewellery is free from nickel, cadmium, and lead—ensuring beauty without compromise.
• Bangle – hand-hammered design at 48 grams
• Earrings – 14k Post crystal Gold Hoop Earrings
• Donated By: Bob Bishop
• Value at $70
Art Gallery of Greater Victoria – Admission for 4
$15
Starting bid
• General Admission for 4 to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria
• Estimated Value at $60.00
• Donated by: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria• Expiry: August 16, 2026
Pinantan Lake Resort - $250 Gift Certificate
$75
Starting bid
• $250 Gift Certificate towards accommodation, boat rentals, or merchandise.
• Restrictions: All accommodation, boat rentals, and in-store merchandise are subject to availability at the time of booking/use of a gift certificate.
• Expiry: October 15, 2026
• Donated by: Pinantan Lake Resort
• Value at $250.00
Vineyard Tour & Private Tasting
$35
Starting bid
Little Straw Vineyard & Kalala Organic Estate Winery
• A Vineyard Tour and Private Tasting for up to 4 people at Kalala Organic Estate Winery OR Little Straw Vineyards.
• Restrictions: Reservations should be made at least one week prior to the desired private tasting date.
• Expiry: December 31, 2025
• Donated by: Little Straw Vineyard & Kalala Organic Estate Winery
• Value at $128
Golf for 4 with Carts at Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community
$175
Starting bid
• (Courtenay, BC) 18-holes of golf for four (4) guests.
• Restrictions: Tee Times may be made up to twenty-one (21) days in advance. The pass cannot be redeemed during special events and cannot be used towards promotions or package offers.
• Expiry: May 1, 2026
• Donated By: Jamie Moran & Crown Isle's Golfathon for ALS.
• Value at $700
Ancient History Collection – 2-pc Silver Set
$20
Starting bid
• Fifth Avenue Collection is an internationally renowned fine fashion jewellery brand and a pioneer in social selling. This family-owned company began as a simple hobby and has since grown into a global business, creating empowering entrepreneurial opportunities—especially for women.
• Crafted with care and commitment to quality, Fifth Avenue Collection jewellery is free from nickel, cadmium, and lead—ensuring beauty without compromise.
• Bangle – hand-hammered design at 47grams
• Earrings – hand-hammered design, 14K Post, hoop earrings
• Donated By: Bob Bishop
• Value at $80
Quinn Hughes - Vancouver Canucks
$75
Starting bid
* A framed, double matted print of Vancouver Canucks team Captain Quinn Hughes wearing the Retro/Alternate Canucks jersey. Hughes was drafted 7th Overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. * Total size of Frame: 27.75”(w) x 25.5” (h)
Size of Photo: 19.5” (w) x 15.5” (h)
Value: $300.00
HPI Racing Jumpshot V2 Toyo Tires Edition 1/10 Scale 2WD
$100
Starting bid
An awesome officially licensed Toyo Tires trim scheme and realistic Open Country MT replica tires. The detailed and durable factory-decorated and licensed bodyshell represents an iconic off-road truck livery. With a brand new, super-powerful, 12-turn, 550-size motor, the Jumpshot V2 trucks have tons of power for additional fun. 👉 Version Info: Commemorating Toyo Tires 75 Anniversary! This car is delivered as "RTR"; however, it does require 4 x AA batteries for the transmitter.
Value: $450.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!